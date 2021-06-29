Samsung redesigns the Galaxy Watch interface, YouTube TV adds 4K

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung redesigns the Galaxy Watch interface, YouTube TV adds 4K.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1546 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Windows 11: Hands-on with an early build

3:55

Pentagon UFO report recap

6:08

Microsoft reveals Windows 11

4:51

Child tax credit: Everything we know

4:17

Microsoft, please fix these problems with Windows. Please.

4:06

Why cryptocurrency took a hit

3:37

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Elon Musk talks Starlink strategy, $5-10 billion investment

15:32

2021 Ford Bronco first drive: Believe the hype

12:19

Windows 11: Hands-on with an early build

3:55

What's the future for pandemic puppies?

14:59

Samsung redesigns the Galaxy Watch interface, YouTube TV adds 4K

1:27

Pentagon UFO report recap

6:08

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Windows 11: Top new features in 2021

3:22

Lenovo updates its 5i Chromebooks

2:01

One week with the Huawei FreeBuds 4

8:26

New Echo Show 5 rests on the first edition's laurels

5:51

Here's why a Chromebook might be all the laptop you need

5:26

Beats Studio Buds review: The stemless AirPods we've always wanted?

8:12

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to install Windows 11's beta -- and why you probably shouldn't

5:11

How to check if your PC will run Windows 11

2:54

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46