Samsung Note 9 gets official, Fortnite coming to Android

Tech Today
Samsung Note 9 gets official, Fortnite coming to AndroidIn today's most important stories, Samsung holds its Unpacked event to show off the newest Note. At the same event, Epic Games lets the world know when its monster hit of a game is heading to Android.
Transcript
This is C Net, and here are the stories that matter right now. Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is now official. Cosmetically, the Note 9 is similar to the Note 8. The Note 9 has two models, one has 128 gigabytes of storage with six gigabits of RAM. It costs around $1,000. Then there's the 512 gig model with 8 gigabytes of RAM. It's price is around $1,250. The S Pen got an upgrade with Bluetooth. It can act as a remote control to do things like take pictures or go from one presentation slide to the next. You can preorder the Note 9 today, with the phone landing in stores on August 24th. Samsung also introduced the world the Galaxy Home, its smart speaker with Bixby built in. Not a lot of details were given out about the Galaxy Home, but Samsung says we'll learn more at its developer's conference in November. Then there's the Galaxy Watch that Samsung says will survive several days on a single charge. Galaxy Watch starts at $330, and will be available on August 24th, like the Note 9. Epic Games announced that beta access to Fortnight is coming to Android phones on Sunday, August 12th. However, if you have Samsung Galaxy device S7 and higher, beta access is available right now. If you access the game using a Galaxy Note 9 or Tab S4, you'll get an exclusive Galaxy skin. Fortnight is already available on lots of platforms like PC, PS4, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app, available for iOS and Android. [MUSIC]