Samsung introduces new accessibility features for TV experience

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung introduces new accessibility features for TV experience.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1392 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Samsung introduces new accessibility features for TV experience

3:09

Samsung's solar-charged remote made from recycled plastic

2:13

Apple AirPods compared: AirPods Max or AirPods Pro

17:22

The year that was: 2020 in tech

9:56

Iconic movie scene remake with the iPhone 12 Pro

10:33

Second stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

3:22

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Most anticipated tech of 2021

1:34

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

The tech we lost in 2020

5:38

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Tech trends we want to see in 2021

1:39

Make sure your electric car gets the range promised

7:12

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

9:06

Apple AirPods Max headphones go big on sound and features

7:06

Hands-on with the first folding-screen laptop, the Lenovo X1 Fold

4:29

Super Nintendo World is coming to Japan in February: Here's what will be there

6:28

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54