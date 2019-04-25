Alphabet City

Samsung hits the brakes on Galaxy Fold release

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung hits the brakes on Galaxy Fold release.
Tech IndustryGoogleSamsungAlphabet Inc.

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Those bootleg streaming devices have malware preinstalled

1:49

Musk predicts 1 million Tesla robotaxis on the road next year

9:50

OnePlus 7 has a 'faster' screen. Will you care?

1:38

Galaxy Fold gives foldable phones a black eye

1:54

Ant's deadly nightmare: Slow death by spore

3:13

Marijuana tech is evolving

5:37

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

What to expect in iOS 13, and a 5G iPhone could be closer

7:30

The battle for the best smart display: Google Home Hub vs Amazon Echo Show

4:05

24 hours into the 59-hour Marvel movie marathon

3:39

Top 5 reasons why Netflix should be scared

3:19

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Corolla

3:13

Speed-limit tech is about to take over

5:28

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Razer makes its Blade Pro gaming laptop future-ready

1:34

Asus updates every gaming laptop it can think of

1:51

Roav Bolt puts the power of Google Assistant in your car

2:04

Alienware Area-51m promises power and upgrades

1:53

Harmony Express universal remote gets simpler with Alexa built in

2:03

Galaxy Fold is a foldable phone with a bendable screen

5:41

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14

How to find your lost Android phone

3:01

How to post to Instagram from a computer

1:48

Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flash

1:27

Galaxy S10 settings to change right now

2:37

How to watch TV online for free

1:34