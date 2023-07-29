Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs. Pixel Tablet: Price, Feature Comparison 4:34 Watch Now

Jul 29, 2023 Tablets

Speaker 1: Samsung unveiled its latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy tab SS nine as part of its unpacked event. Key upgrades include improved processors and water resistance. But how does the TAB SS nine compare to the pixel tablet, which Google also unveiled not too long ago? Let's break it down. Speaker 1: For starters, both sets of tablets run Android. The tab SS nine comes in three sizes. The standard size has an 11 inch display. The tab S nine plus has a 12.4 inch display, and the tab S [00:00:30] nine ultra clocks in at 14.6 inches. Meanwhile, the pixel tablets display measures just under 11 inches. Now there's one major difference. I'll just get outta the way. The pixel tablet can also be used as a dockable home hub, meaning it comes with a charging dock that doubles as a speaker. So when the tablet isn't in your hands, you can use it like you'd use a smart home display. The tab S nine doesn't have this capability, so it'll just be your standard tablet. But in true Samsung fashion, it does come with an SS pen, which like the tablet itself has an IP 68 rated water [00:01:00] and dust resistant design. Speaker 1: When it comes to cameras, the tab S nine has a 12 megapixel ultra-wide front camera and a 13 megapixel rear camera. The tab SS nine plus has a 12 megapixel ultra-wide front camera, as well as a 13 megapixel main wide and eight megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back. And the tab SS nine Ultra has a 12 megapixel front wide and ultra-wide camera in addition to a 13 megapixel main and eight megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back. The pixel tablet has an eight [00:01:30] megapixel front camera as well as an eight megapixel rear camera. It also includes signature pixel, camera and photo editing. Features like Magic Eraser to remove objects or people from the background photo BL and portrait mode for the front camera. Now, Samsung and Google use different metrics to tap their respective devices battery capacity. Samsung says the tab S nine has an 8,400 milliamp power battery. Speaker 1: The SS nine plus has around a 10,000 milliamp power battery and the SS nine Ultra comes in at 11,200 [00:02:00] milliamp hours. Google, on the other hand, it says the Pixel tablet can support up to 12 hours of video streaming and has a built-in 27 watt hour battery. But if you do some digging online, you'll find it has eight 7,020 million Bower battery, so a lower capacity than all the S nine variants from memory. The tab SS nine comes with eight gigabytes of RAM and 125 gigabytes of internal storage, or 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal storage. The tab S nine plus comes with 12 gigabytes [00:02:30] of RAM with either 256 or 512 gigabytes of internal storage. And the S nine Ultra comes with 12 gigabytes RAM with either 256 or 512 gigabytes of internal storage, as well as a 16 gigabyte option with one terabyte of internal storage. Speaker 1: All three of these tablets can expand up to one terabyte of storage with a micro SD card, which isn't included. How expandable memory. Remember when the Galaxy S phones had that good times? The pixel tablet comes with eight gigabytes of and 128 [00:03:00] or 256 gigabytes of internal storage. The tab SS nine lineup packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Gen two processor. While the pixel tablet has a Google Tensor G two chip, both sets of tablets use u s BBC charging, or if you're using the Pixel tablet, you can connect it to that charging speaker doc, which comes with it. The tab SS nine has an onscreen fingerprint reader. While the Pixel tablet uses a fingerprint sensor in the power button to unlock, you can also use a pattern pin or password. The tab S nine features quad stereo [00:03:30] speakers with sound by a K G and Dolby Atmos. Speaker 1: And the Pixel tablet has four speakers and three microphones for calls, recordings, and Google Assistant, as well as noise suppression. The tab S nine lineup comes in beige or graphite while the pixel tab comes in. Porcelain Hazel or Rose. Now the final and perhaps most important detail price, the Galaxy SS nine costs $800. The SS nine plus is $1,000, and the S nine Ultra is $1,200. Meanwhile, the pixel tablet starts at 4 99 [00:04:00] for the 128 gigabyte base model, and the 256 gigabyte version is a hundred dollars more. So ultimately, which tablet you reach for depends on how much you wanna spend and which features are most important to you, whether it's the camera storage or battery, or maybe you just really want that Spen or the Speaker Doc specs don't tell the whole story. So stay tuned for our full SS nine review soon and check out our pixel one right now too. Let me know in the comments, which is calling out to you more. The Galaxy tab, SS nine lineup or the Pixel tablet. [00:04:30] And don't forget to hit like and subscribe for more videos from cnet. Thanks for watching.