Samsung Galaxy S20 could be pricey

A new report from a Korean news outlet called news one says it has an exclusive on the es 20 pricing.
It says in Korea, the S20 will cost 1.25 million won, around 1050 US dollars for the 20 plus 1.35 million won, around 1140.
The price tag for the S20 Ultra would be 1.6 million won.
That's around 1350 US.
Quick aside for those of you just joining the S20 coverage, the S20 would be the follow up to the S10 Also there's a new naming convention.
The S 20 is the base model.
The 20 Plus is the middle tier and the S 20.
Ultra would be the top of the line version of the phone.
This news one reports also echoes in early report.
Saying the overseas pricing will be as follows, S20 5G, 900 to 1000 euros, S20 Plus 5G, 1051 to 1100 euros, and the S20 Ultra 5G, 1300 euros.
That is pretty much exactly what Max Weinbach tweeted in late January.
Meanwhile, john Prosser of front page tech says that he's got t mobile's pricing for the US.
Here's what we're looking at as 20 at 999 as 20 plus at 1199 and the S 20 Ultra 1399.
But wait, there's one more thing.
The pricing may be different on at&t.
This is also according to prosper.
He says each model will cost $100 less On a TNT so there's a lot of different pricing information.
The common thread is that the S line is sticking to its premium pricing.
Also, I don't recall reading anything about a budget version like the s 10 e.
Arguably, the S 20 based model would replace it though.
If you guys have heard anything about a budget version.
Let me know.
Back to the news one report.
It says pre orders will open up on February 14.
Let's talk a little bit about storage capacity.
News one says the S 20 and S 20 plus, which ship with 128 gigs, the ultra pack in 512 gigs.
Older reports say the S20 Ultra will also have a micro SD card slot if you wanted to put in even more storage.
The others, they don't have that slot.
Okay, so we have seen so much information about the Galaxy S20 at this point.
Is Samsung planting some of this information out there?
I can't say either way.
However, it is really interesting to see all of these reports that lineup so nicely The concept images, maybe the official press renders and even specs.
They're all out there.
It's almost like the phone maker is setting expectations for the phone while keeping it all over the news.
Mighty clever if it Is deliberate, but like I said, I can't say either way, can I?
All that being said, I'm actually excited for these new phones.
Samsung makes some of the best smart phones out there.
I'm definitely not a huge fan of every app it makes and And loads on the phone.
Like so many of you, Samsung phones though, overall are very slick.
I'm curious about what camera tricks we'll see on the S20.
It's funny, you know Google is really good at putting together software, then there's Samsung, if only there was a pure version of Android on Samsung devices like a Google Play addition or something.
No, that would never happen again.
On to common Cove.
Last time we talked about the pricing of the Galaxy Z flip.
Reports put it at around $1,600 US.
While I go through the comments, check out this video of the Galaxy Z flip by Ben Geskin.
Kino said I'm not unfolding my wallet for this folding phone Love good wordplay.
Mark Jeff asks one question, is it waterproof?
That's a great question.
I have not seen anything to suggest it is or not.
You and impact says I would rather appreciate smartphones with powerful hidden cameras over flip phones.
Good point.
Where are those phones already?
Did we cover that a long time ago?
Thanks to everyone for writing in.
If you've got any questions, comments or news, let me know.
Also come back to c net's YouTube channel to watch our live coverage of Samsung's unpacked event on February 11th.
I'm Zack and I'll see you online.
