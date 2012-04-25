Your video, "Samsung Galaxy S Aviator for US Cellular "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Samsung Galaxy S Aviator for US Cellular

With the Samsung Galaxy S Aviator, US Cellular gains another Android smartphone option. Unfortunately, the carrier's limited 4G LTE access and the weak single-core CPU weigh down an otherwise high-flying handset.
1:56 /
Transcript
Hi. This is Brian Bennett for CNET.com. And today we're taking a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Aviator for US cellular. This attractively spelled handset cost $199.99 and it's the first phone on US cellular to offer a 4G data connection. Built used this plastic construction, the Aviator's build quality is high with the track curves and (bell?) edges. It has a big 4.3 inches super Amoled screen that makes color pop and black deep. Above the display is a 1.3 megapixel front facing camera. Below the screen are 4 typical Android buttons. They are actually physical keys and not the capacitive buttons found on more premium phones. On top is a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack. The right side holds the power button and a flat covering and each to my connection for compatible HD TVs and monitors. On the left is a volume bar and micro USB port. Around back is the Aviator's 8 megapixel camera and LED flash which is responsive and takes pretty good photos. But don't be fooled by it's high flying name and fancy Galaxy branding, the Galaxy S Aviator is really mid range device that sits slightly above Samsung's original Galaxy S but below this Galaxy Nexus and even the older Galaxy S2. Basically the Aviator features a weak 1 gigahertz single core processor unlike the dual core chips powering the Galaxy Nexus and Galaxy S2. Also, the Aviator runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread and not the most recent form of the OS, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich like the Galaxy Nexus. Another thing to consider is a limited coverage of US cellulars 4G LTE network which is only available in 6 regions including areas of Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Maine, North Carolina and Iowa. I'm Brian Bennett and this has been a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S Aviator. Be sure to check out our full review at CNET.com.

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video