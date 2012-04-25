Samsung Galaxy S Aviator for US Cellular

CNET First Look
Samsung Galaxy S Aviator for US CellularWith the Samsung Galaxy S Aviator, US Cellular gains another Android smartphone option. Unfortunately, the carrier's limited 4G LTE access and the weak single-core CPU weigh down an otherwise high-flying handset.
Transcript
Hi. This is Brian Bennett for CNET.com. And today we're taking a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Aviator for US cellular. This attractively spelled handset cost $199.99 and it's the first phone on US cellular to offer a 4G data connection. Built used this plastic construction, the Aviator's build quality is high with the track curves and (bell?) edges. It has a big 4.3 inches super Amoled screen that makes color pop and black deep. Above the display is a 1.3 megapixel front facing camera. Below the screen are 4 typical Android buttons. They are actually physical keys and not the capacitive buttons found on more premium phones. On top is a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack. The right side holds the power button and a flat covering and each to my connection for compatible HD TVs and monitors. On the left is a volume bar and micro USB port. Around back is the Aviator's 8 megapixel camera and LED flash which is responsive and takes pretty good photos. But don't be fooled by it's high flying name and fancy Galaxy branding, the Galaxy S Aviator is really mid range device that sits slightly above Samsung's original Galaxy S but below this Galaxy Nexus and even the older Galaxy S2. Basically the Aviator features a weak 1 gigahertz single core processor unlike the dual core chips powering the Galaxy Nexus and Galaxy S2. Also, the Aviator runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread and not the most recent form of the OS, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich like the Galaxy Nexus. Another thing to consider is a limited coverage of US cellulars 4G LTE network which is only available in 6 regions including areas of Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Maine, North Carolina and Iowa. I'm Brian Bennett and this has been a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S Aviator. Be sure to check out our full review at CNET.com.