Galaxy J3 is an underwhelming midrange phone

Galaxy J3 is an underwhelming midrange phoneFeaturing a 5-inch display, an 8-megapixel camera and Android 8.0, this year's Galaxy J3 isn't as compelling as the Moto G6 Play.
Transcript
[MUSIC] High end phones may be Samsung's speciality, but when it comes to making great entry-level and midrange phones, the company still has work to do. Case in point is the Galaxy J3, available for about 130 to $210 depending on the carrier The Galaxy J3 doesn't add much from last year's predecessor. [MUSIC] Besides a bump in megapixels for its cameras, an expected OS update, only a 0.5 gig increase in RAM, and more expandable memory, everything else remains the same. That includes the same screen size and resolution, internal storage, processor, and battery as last year. As for the camera, the Galaxy J3's 8 megapixel shooter isn't terrible. Pictures taken in ample lighting both indoor and outdoor are clear enough to make out. But finer details are muddled and washed out. White light also look blue and dimly lit objects are often black and out and are hard to distinguish. In general, the J3 can be a decent starter phone for your child or teen, or perhaps a secondary phone for yourself to use. But if you're looking for something in a same price bracket, consider the Moto G6 Play. The G6 Play gives you a faster experience overall, a superior camera and a slightly longer lasting battery, 15 hours and 16 minutes versus a preliminary 14 hours and 50 minutes On this year's Galaxy J3. [MUSIC] And as a proverbial cherry on top, The G6 Play is splash proof, so you don't have to fret if you get a few droplets of water on it. The J3, however, claims no water resistance at all. For more information check out CNET.com [MUSIC]