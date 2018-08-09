Samsung Galaxy Home is your newest smart speaker

CNET First Look
Samsung Galaxy Home is your newest smart speakerBixby and Spotify support plus ADK equals a cauldron-shaped gadget that'll take on Google, Alexa and Apple.
Transcript
Smart speaker space is getting pretty crowded. Samsung is entering it with the Samsung Galaxy Home. This device doesn't have a release date or a price, but it was shown here at Samsung's event in Brooklyn. It looks a little bit larger than the HomePod. It almost kinda looks like a barbecue kettle drum. It's made along with AKG And it has Samsung's Bixby assistant onboard for listening and connecting to the rest of your home. It has six speakers and eight microphones, it's meant to also be able to follow you around the room and direct audio. It has Dolby Atmos, and it's going to be competing against Apple HomePod, Google's Smart Speakers, Everything from Alexa and Google Home and just this growing field of speakers. Samsung's will also have Spotify, which is a partner service that also works of course on the Neon 9 but also Samsung Galaxy Watch. We're gonna have more on this to come. Really all you could see here was a demo of the units and seeing them all lined up in a row.