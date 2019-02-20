Samsung Galaxy Buds charge right off the back of the S10
Wireless ear buds can be incredibly convenient, but they are even nicer when they charge from the back of your phone.
A Samsung Galaxy buds are Samsung's newest fully wireless headphones looking to compete with Apple ear pad.
Samsung was actually first to have fully wireless buds before Airpods with the fitness focused gear Icon X. But the new Galaxy buds focus on just being better head phones with longer battery life, better audio and a wirelessly charging case.
They even charge through the back to Samsung's new phones via wireless powershare.
The new Galaxy buds and their case are a 30% smaller than Samsung's previous earbuds Have sound by AKG and promise improved amped microphones for calls.
Expect about five hours of talk time battery life or six hours of music, similar to AirPods.
And yes, they come in fancy yellow or black Black or white.
At $130 they're also more affordable than air pods.
Samsung's throwing in the Galaxy buds for free though, with the Galaxy S10 on preorders before the new phones and buds arrive March 8th.
They look like a pretty convenient extra and being able to charge up without carrying an extra cable is something all phones should have.
We'll have more impressions on Samsung Galaxy Buds in a full review soon.
