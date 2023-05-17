Saatva Memory Foam Mattress Review 9:02 Watch Now

Saatva Memory Foam Mattress Review

May 17, 2023

Speaker 1: So what's the deal with the new sofa memory foam hybrid, and is there any reason you might want to get this bed over the sofa? Classic. What we're gonna talk about in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, I'm missing it.com. And we have our review of the new sattva memory foam hybrid. In the past, they actually had a version of this bed called the Sattva Modern Foam that didn't have any coils, and now they have a hybrid version that is [00:00:30] replacing the modern foam. So we're gonna talk about everything you need to know about this mattress, like what it's actually made of, what it feels like to sleep on, how much it's gonna cost you, and who I think might wanna get this mattress with a little bit of comparison to the Sova Classic. That sounds good. When you find this video helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And as always, there'll be a lot of information down below in the description to help you with your mattress search, including any discounts we can find. Speaker 1: Let's just dive right in by covering the policy info for the Sova memory foam hybrid, including shipping, returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now, we did get sent matches for free from [00:01:00] sofa so we could test it and tell you about it, but if you get one for yourself, you're gonna start with free shipping. Now SOFA does their whole delivery process quite a bit differently than pretty much every other online brand. Most other brands will have the bed in a box method, which is pretty popular, but they do things a little bit differently By offering free white glove delivery, this means that they will coordinate with a delivery team in your area and they'll actually bring the mattress to you full size so there's no inflating or off-gassing process, and they'll do all the setup for you and even haul away your old mattress [00:01:30] if you want them to. Speaker 1: This is pretty convenient if you don't want to deal with them. Boxing a new mattress, it's really not that difficult, but I can see why someone wouldn't want to. And getting your old mattress hauled away is actually a pretty valuable service because getting rid of an old mattress can be a bit of a hassle once the mattress arrives at your door during a trial period of 365 nights begins. So you get a long time to sleep on the SOPA memory foam hybrid in your own home to really form an opinion on it and decide if it suits your needs. If you decide that you don't like it within this trial period, you can return it and get a refund. However, Safa will charge [00:02:00] you a $99 transportation and processing fee in order to initiate a return. This is because they incurred more of an upfront cost in actually shipping the mattress to you. Speaker 1: It's a pretty small fee, but considering most other brands do have completely free returns, I can see why some people might not like that. However, most people don't wind up returning the mattress. They usually get their new mattress and they love it. And if that happens to you, this mattress comes with a lifetime warranty. So that's all the policy stuff. SOFA does do things a little bit differently than a lot of other online mattress brands, and this set of policies should be [00:02:30] pretty much the same no matter which sofa mattress you wind up going with. But the policies aren't really the reason you're interested in buying a particular mattress. You wanna know about what it's actually made of and what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. And let's start talking about that. The construction of the Sova memory foam hybrid. The coils on this mattress are pocketed coils, not inner springs on their website. Speaker 1: They will use the word innerspring occasionally, but they seem to use it pretty interchangeably because pocketed coils are actually quite a bit different than traditional inners springs. Instead of being one big interconnected unit, pocketed coils are actually individually wrapped and then lightly woven together [00:03:00] to provide you with the same level of support as inner springs would, but with much better motion isolation. With a pocket of coil mattress, you shouldn't worry too much about your partner tossing and turning and waking you up at night if you do share your mattress. But it's not gonna be quite as good at isolating motion as all foam bed wood, but it's very comparable. So you have eight inches of pocket of coils on the soft of memory foam hybrid. And then right above that you have the primary comfort layer, which is what SOFA calls their air cradle memory foam. Speaker 1: Now, I'm not really sure what they mean by air cradle, aside from it being a breathable foam. Most foams in beds these [00:03:30] days are quite breathable. The vast, vast majority of beds will sleep pretty much temperature neutral. There's some categories of active cooling beds that we've reviewed. If you want an active cooling bed, make sure you look down below in the description. We should have some information for you. But this bed should sleep pretty much temperature neutral because the foam here is quite breathable and pocketed coils generally provide more airflow than foam will. And then right above this layer of comfort foam, you actually have a very thin layer of what they call lumbar support foam only in the center third of the mattress. This basically gives ESO [00:04:00] memory foam hybrid a zone support design. What this design means for this mattress specifically is that you have more foam in the center third of the mattress, which can provide you with a bit more support where you carry the majority of your mats. Speaker 1: And then on the outer third sense, that foam isn't really there, you're gonna get a little bit more pressure relief. This is supposed to help keep your spine in a more neutral alignment no matter what position you sleep in. And this mattress does it a little bit differently than a lot of other beds. That feature zone support designs in a lot of mattresses. The coils will actually be the zone support part where the coils in the center third have a bit [00:04:30] more resistance than the coils in the outer thirds. Or the foams will have certain cutouts, so it's denser in the center third. But with this, they actually have a dedicated layer of foam, which is pretty interesting. And then the whole thing is wrapped up in a nice organic cotton cover that you'll find on pretty much any bed from sopa. And I think it's really nice and high quality. Speaker 1: So this construction adds up to give the SOPA memory foam hybrid more of a flat neutral feel. Overall, they called this a memory foam mattress, and the primary comfort layer is indeed a memory foam, but that memory foam layer is pretty thin overall. It's about an [00:05:00] inch and a half thick when on other mattresses that use memory foam as their primary comfort layers, you're looking at like two or three inches plus the eight inches of pocket of coils you're getting on this mattress kind of balance out that memory foam feel. And so you get some nice pressure relief from that top layer comfort foam, but you're not really gonna feel it as a memory foam. I think the vast majority of supers out there will find this mattress to be pretty comfortable overall. But if you see the memory foam in the name of this bed and that's what you're expecting, don't be fooled. Speaker 1: That's not really the overall feel of this particular mattress. If [00:05:30] you are looking for more of a memory foam feel, and do you like the idea of having a mattress from sat, I would definitely recommend checking out the lumen leaf mattress that features pretty thick layers of memory foam, and you definitely feel it as a memory foam bed. So we'll try and link our review of that bed in the description as well. So over to the subject of firmness, this is obviously really important and this is where the comparison to the e Sophic Classic in my opinion, becomes pretty important. So on the Sophic Classic, you actually have three different firm options to choose from. You have a plush soft, a luxury firm and a firm. And with ESO memory foam hybrid, you don't have any firmness [00:06:00] officers when you're checking out, only comes in one. Speaker 1: And in our testing, we found that to be close to a medium firm on our scale may be a little bit softer than that, which means it's gonna be most ideal for back stomach and certain combination sleepers. If you're a primary side sleeper, this bed, I can't really recommend to you because in general, if you are a side sleeper, you're gonna be looking for a bed that's at least a medium or softer. This is because if you sleep on your side, you wind up with a lot of pressure on your hips and your shoulders, and you want a mattress with a lot of pressure relief so you don't wind up with hip and shoulder [00:06:30] pain over time. And this mattress I don't think will provide that for the vast majority of side sleepers out there. Firmness is pretty subjective based on your body weight, and we try our best to rate firmness for the average size individual. Speaker 1: Personally, I hover somewhere between 200 and 210 pounds most of the time, and even I would find this bed to not be quite soft enough for my liking as a primary side sleep. On the other hand, if you look at the Sophic Classic, you have the plush soft model, which in our test we found to be closer to a medium and should be plenty soft for most side sleepers. [00:07:00] So if you are more of a side sleeper, I probably won't recommend the memory foam hybrid to you. I would check out the classic. Let's move over to the subject of pricing now. And when we're talking about the soften memory foam hybrid versus e SOA classic, you will be saving a bit of money with the memory foam hybrid. The MSRP for this mattress is around 1800 bucks, and when you factor in discounts, you're looking at about $1,500 for a queen size. Speaker 1: Conversely, the E sofa classic is gonna be about $200 more at about 1700 bucks when we're factoring in discounts. [00:07:30] So you will be saving a little bit of money by going with the sofa memory foam hybrid. And as I'm recording this video, not factoring in the SOFA Kids Mattress, this is the most affordable mattress from sofa. And that leads us with a question, who is the SOPA memory foam hybrid mattress for? And I think this is a more difficult question to answer than a lot of these mattress reviews because I don't know if the So memory foam hybrid differentiates itself enough from the SOFA Classic to really recommend it that much. The E Soffit Classic gives you those three firmest options you can choose [00:08:00] from. You have choices with the height profile and the feel is pretty close. The Soffit Classic has more of a traditional innerspring pillow top feel, and the memory foam hybrid has more of that neutral foam feel. Speaker 1: The memory foam hybrid does have the zone support system that is not found on the classic. So that could move the needle for somebody. And it is more affordable as long as you're looking for a mattress that's around a medium firm on the firmer scale. And you're all right with not really having a true memory foam feel in your mattress. And you like the idea of the zone support. I think a lot of people will probably [00:08:30] like the memory foam hybrid, but I might recommend looking at the E Sophic Classic first. It's one of our favorite beds over here. But let's know what you think. Which of these two beds would you select? Write us below in the comments, and if you have any additional questions, put 'em down there too. We'll do our best to answer them. And if you do have questions, make sure you look down below in the description, tons of resources to help you with your online mattress search, including discounts we can find, help save you money on either of these beds. If you found this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is on scene at home, and I'll see you in the next one.