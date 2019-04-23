Road to Avengers: Endgame leads to the best MCU gadgets
We are so close to the launch of Avengers End Game, we can almost taste the dust.
But until we can all get some kind of closure, we thought it might be fun to countdown our ten favorite non-suit bits of technology in the Marvel cinematic universe Sorry, Tony Stark.
Okay, let's do, before we get started, we're going to discuss MCU spoilers up to and including Infinity War and Captain Marvel, so don't say I didn't warn you.
Coming in at number ten, Pym Particle Discs We love these secondary weapons, whether Wasp is using them to shrink down a spy's getaway car or Ant Man is blowing up a tanker for Captain America to chuck at War Machine, these little babies are pretty handy in a pinch.
And it also doesn't hurt that they're the reason Scott Lang was able to escape the quantum round the first time he was trapped there.
Let's hope he's got one stashed in his suit for End Game.
Moving on to number nine spider drone.
This little guy was a welcome addition to Peter Parker's spidey suit, giving him a way to get some additional recon done while rescuing his friends or looking for bad guys.
Who among us doesn't want a super cool flying spider to help us out when we need it?
It'll be interesting to see if droney makes an appearance in Endgame, especially since Spider-Man's iron spider suit from Infinity War has some pretty killer upgrades.
Then again, there is that whole Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good thing.
Okay.
Number eight, Shuri's vibrainum gauntlets.
Yes, she's the smartest person on Earth.
Yes, she's cool.
Yes, she invented a bunch of other amazing stuff, but how great are those gauntlets.
These gloves have bite my friends, sonic blast and a continuous beam more powerful enough to stun Kilmonger when he was in a panther suit We don't know how much Shuri we're gonna see in Endgame since she was a confirmed victim of the Snapture.
But if we do see her make a comeback, she'll almost definitely be bringing her huge brain and her badass gauntlets to the fight.
Speaking of Wakanda, clocking in at number 7 is Bucky's prosthetic arm.
Hydro thought it was so brilliant strapping a titanium arm to the Winter Soldier, but that arm is a straight up joke compared to the one he's got now.
By the power of Wakanda and my girl Shuri, Becky's rocking an arm crafted from the finest vibranium, even to match even Iron Man in the way of pure strength.
It's also incredibly easy to pick up a genetically enhanced raccoon and swing him around while he He dispatches outriders.
It's still not for sale rocket, sorry.
Though if you bring him back from getting dusted, maybe Bucky will think about it.
We're almost halfway through the list.
Number six is Yondu's fin and arrow from Guardians fo the Galaxy.
I didn't think I'd ever be conditioned to fear a sharp, whistling sound but the Yakka arrow and the fin Yondu uses to control it did the trick.
I mean, did you see what he did to those mutineers on the Elector?
Who know a single arrow could do so much damage.
We are still pouring one out for our favorite MC Mary Poppins, but seeing as how Rocket was kind enough to rebuild the arrow, maybe sweet Kraglan will learn to wield the fin in Guardian Three.
Number five is one of my all time favorite inventions.
It's the Commodore, the grand master ship from Thor: Ragnarok.
Look, it's not gonna shoot down a thousand ships in a dog fight.
It's not gonna suddenly become the fastest ship in the universe.
But I'll tell you what it can do.
The ship is a lover, not a fighter.
It's gonna welcome you on board, treat you to the finest song and light show for your birthday, and then whisk you right into the Devil's Anus
And if that's not enough for you to put it on your top 10 list, well, agree to disagree.
Number four is, in our humble opinion, one of the most important inventions of the entire MCU.
It's J.A.R.
V.I.
S. From small beginnings as a highly advanced AI, made to control Tony Stark's mega mansion, and keep Stark updated on the status of his Iron Man suit.
11 percent, keep going.
Jarvis is what everyone wishes their current voice assistant could be.
You wish you could be like this, Alexa.
After keeping Ultron from launching nukes and generally saving the planet, Jarvis went full Pinocchio.
And with the help of Tony Stark, Ultron's lifeless robot body, and the friggin' mind stone, he became a full blown Avenger.
Eh, I guess for a little while anyway.
That was so horrible to watch in Infinity War.
Number three isn't advanced AI, an intricate prosthetic, or a high-tech killing arrow.
But it's almost definitely gonna help save half the universe.
It's Nick Fury's very special pager The one with a direct line to Captain Marvel herself.
It's been modded to high heaven and back, surviving total obsolescence since it's 1990s debut, and using it was the last thing Nick Fury did before the Snappening took him and shield partner Maria Hill away.
Let's just hope he didn't send eight zero zero eight five to Carol Danvers.
That's an old joke for old people, kids.
Put your favorite pager codes down in the comments.
It was very tough to decide which of the next two gadgets took the number two and number one slots.
You could say it was a gadget civil war?
Okay, I'll move on.
Number two is Cap's shield.
It's basically its own character in the MCU.
It brushed off a blow from [UNKNOWN] in the Avengers, showed its bulletproof base in the first Avenger, played baseball with a swing of Thor's hammer in Age of Ultron, and delivered quite the final blow to Tony Stark's suit in that iconic Civil war showdown.
Cap may have walked away from the shield at the end of that movie but based on Endgame's final trailer, I think Tony might have a make-up gift for ole Steve.
All right, here it is, number one on our list.
You probably guessed it already but let's make it official, Tony Stark's arc reactor, one of the smallest gadgets on our list with arguably the biggest impact.
Without Tony's miniature reactor keeping him alive for the first three Iron Man movies, we'd be without the heart, soul, and big fat wallet of the MCU.
No reactor, no Tony.
Which means the Avengers would probably be meeting up at Antman's house?
Which I assume is the most expensive piece of real estate in the MCU history next to Stark Tower and the Avengers' HQ.
But that's irrelevant.
What does matter is that tiny little generator that kept Tony Stark alive until Iron Man 3 or so and also powers his suit over 11 years of cinematic goodness is amazing.
Which is why it captured our number one spot on the list.
