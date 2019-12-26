Recycle your old tech

Transcript
This is CNET and we're here to help you out. If you wound up with a lot of new tech toys, you may be looking at your old gadgets and wonder what do I do with them? First up, do not just throw them out in the trash. In some places, throwing out electronic waste is flat out illegal Our favorites electronics contain a number of toxic materials that you do not want ending up in a landfill. Instead, look for responsible ways to recycle your E waste. stores like staples and BestBuy will accept a number of devices including phones and tablets for recycling. You can also check out calltorecycle.org to find a place that will take your old electronics. If you are getting rid of any devices, remember to backup whatever data you had on them, either to an online service or locally. One last thing. You may also have to go online to deauthorize. Those recycled devices from any subscription services you may use. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com

