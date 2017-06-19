Razer Blade is a gaming powerhouse with MacBook style

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Razer Blade is a gaming powerhouse with MacBook styleRazer updated its 14-inch flagship gaming laptop with the latest high-end components.
Transcript
The Razer Blade is like the MacBook Pro of the gaming world. Its sophisticatedly subdued design paired with its high-end components make it a great mainstream gaming laptop. The updated 2017 model has Intel's latest generation i7 processor, improved graphics, and better battery life It also weighs a little less than last year's model, and it has a cheaper starting price. The base model, which comes with a full HD screen and 250 gigabytes of solid state storage, costs $1,899. The VR ready laptop can also be upgraded to a greater storage capacity and a 4K screen. My favorite thing about the Blade is its elegantly restrained design. [MUSIC] In comparison to current gaming laptop aesthetics, which are pretty bold with alien or angular accents and glowing lights. The blade is simply sleek and slim. It resembles the old black MacBooks, but with a pop of color. It has a beautiful chroma keyboard that lights up in a variety of colors. Like other Chroma keyboards, you can customize it to your heart's delight. Or just use a preset. Unfortunately it's a fingerprint magnet. It's graphic card has six gigabytes of video ram. And it's the best price for it's performance card in the current in video lineup. It's not the GeForce 1070 or 1080 GPU that serious gamers will want, but it gets the job done. The Blade kept up with Doom at high frame rate settings with almost no dropped frames even in chaotic Product situations. The blades aluminum chassis does hot easily when gaming but it cools down pretty quickly after your done playing. It also has two fans on the bottom that can get pretty load during game play. One big advantage of Intel's latest processor is better battery life. The Razorblade's battery lasted eight hours and 15 minutes in our CNet lab's battery testing, up from five hours and 41 minutes in the previous model. Obviously, battery life when gaming is a lot shorter. The gorgeous Razor Blade lacks the customization of a full-sized gaming laptop or desktop, and it costs more than other gaming laptops with similar specs, so it's hard to recommend for either very serious, or very serious budget-minded gamers. But if portability and style are top priorities, the Razor Blade is a great option. [MUSIC]