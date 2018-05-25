Your video, "Quick fixes for iPhone problems"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Quick fixes for iPhone problems

Three of the most common iPhone problems and how to solve them.
1:08 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Quick fixes for iPhone problems.

Latest Mobile videos

Video: Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping
Find cheap filler items to get free Amazon shipping
1:37
Amazon offers free shipping for orders over $25, but what if your order is just under the magic number? This site can help you top...
Play video
Video: Get to know the new AI-powered Google News app
Get to know the new AI-powered Google News app
2:09
The app replaces the Google Play Newsstand app on iOS and Android and is rolling out to users now.
Play video
Video: 3 ways to send money to friends
3 ways to send money to friends
1:06
Venmo, Zelle and Facebook: Which one will get your money there fastest and which one is most convenient to use to split the bill?
Play video
Video: Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can run, not just backflip
Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can run, not just backflip
3:27
Boston Dynamics released new video of their Atlas two-legged robot running and jumping.
Play video
Video: Microsoft launches new app to better share Windows on iOS and Android
Microsoft launches new app to better share Windows on iOS and Android
3:34
At Microsoft Build, the company reveals a new tech to allow you to access your phone from within Windows so you can send and receive...
Play video
Video: Best options to replace your iPhone battery
Best options to replace your iPhone battery
1:45
Do you have an aging iPhone with a dying battery? Here are some helpful ways to get it replaced.
Play video
Video: T-Mobile, Sprint make $26B deal to merge
T-Mobile, Sprint make $26B deal to merge
1:38
The two wireless carriers want to join forces to take on AT&T and Verizon. The future for customers is a bit fuzzy at this point.
Play video
Video: T-Mobile and Sprint to merge, Apple's rumoured VR headset
T-Mobile and Sprint to merge, Apple's rumoured VR headset
1:25
In today's news, T-Mobile and Sprint sign a $26 billion merger deal, sources reveal Apple is working on a VR headset and Blue Origin...
Play video