Qualcomm shrinks 5G chips, Samsung's unbreakable display

This week's most important tech headlines include Qualcomm's shrunken 5G chips, Google ultra-secure Titan key and Samsung's unbreakable OLED screen.
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter this week. Qualcomm has excessively gotten its 5G chips small enough to fit into hand held devices. The new form factor will let phone makers cover the gamut of 5G airwaves. including the shorter range but faster millimeter spectrum, more reliable but slower sub. With six gigahertz airwaves, look for the modules to show up in devices in the first half of 2019. Google has introduced a physical security key called The Titan, which uses a multi factor authentication to Protect people against phishing attacks. The company says none of its 85,000 employees have had their accounts hacked since implementing the key. [MUSIC] Finally, Samsung has introduced to the world what it calls an unbreakable phone screen. The panel uses OLED technology and has been certified by Underwriter's Laboratory Why does that matter? Well it means that the flexible screen is ready to ship to consumers. In the video demo, a person slams a mallet ont the display multiple times without any visible damage. You can save the day with latest by downloading the CNet Today app in the Apple or Google Play store. [MUSIC]

