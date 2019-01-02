Previewing Google's 2019

Welcome to Alphabet City, the show that normally covers everything related to Alphabet Inc.
That company owns Waymo, Loon and others.
Today, were focusing on Google and what we expect in 2019.
Let's go to the garden of Google, shall we?
[MUSIC]
Let's jump with some fun.
Of course, we're expecting Google to continue with its Google Pixel phone line.
Likely we're going to see a Pixel 4 and 4 XL in October.
The Pixel 3 was in new step for Google.
The phones were built using Google's designs and made by FoxConn.
You might have heard of Foxconn since it makes iPhones, Xbox One consoles, and others.
The older Pixels were made by HTC and LG.
In theory, since Google had a lot more control, maybe the Pixel 3 will be the best of the Pixels.
Google's biggest hooks for the Pixel 3 was the software.
Call screening seemed awesome.
Then there's what Google can do with its AI, plus the camera hardware.
Night site looks incredible.
Google assistant keeps getting smarter and smarter.
Maybe 2019 is the year Google tries to stand out in the design field.
The company has messed with color in the past but has always kept it's devices Understated.
Either way, I expect notchzilla to not be a feature in the newest Pixels.
The software will probably remain the star of the Pixel show.
What else can we expect from Google in 2019?
Extreme boredom.
In 2018, the company was mired in controversy.
There were a number of Congressional hearings involving the company.
Google didn't show up to some and there was one where CEO, Sundar Pichai, was questioned for over three hours.
There was also the revelation of Dragonfly, the census search engine for China.
And then there was those Google+ bugs that will lead to the eventual shut down of the social network.
Did I forget to mention the walkouts?
Yeah, that was all 2018.
In 2019, expect Google to do a lot to stay out of the spotlight in those areas.
The company may have to make sure its corporate culture promotes a happy work force.
The projects Google will attempt will likely stay away from controversy, where possible.
Let's talk about the future of Android.
2019 should see the debut of Android Q. Google has already announced support for foldables in Android.
But here's where it gets weird.
When these larger devices are unfolded, They are essentially Android tablets.
We already saw Android on tablets, and it was far from great.
We've seen a preview of multiple apps would be able to occupy the screen on foldables.
Here's hoping Google and app developers figure out the right way to get the most out of those big screens.
No one wants to see the revenge of honeycomb.
And lastly, a couple of odds and ends.
Maybe we'll get a slate too.
That's Google's Chromo S based tablet since it realized Android on tablets wasn't the best idea.
Except the slate also runs Android apps.
The whole thing is kind of a mess.
Maybe that'll get ironed out with the two operating systems working closer together.
Also, Nest is back under Google.
Expect even tighter integration between Nest and home products.
Then there's Twitter.
Google's social network dreams have failed frequently.
Remember Orkut, Jaiku, Wave, Buzz, or Plus?
You might be thinking, or what?
Jaihu?
Exactly.
The company has given no indication it will try social again, but maybe it's willing to pick up a ready-made network by buying Twitter.
That does it for this special episode of Alphabet City.
I'm I/O's Zach Turner.
I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]
