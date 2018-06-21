Special Features
Pixel 2 vs. OnePlus 6: Which one should you get?Both Android phones boast premium specs and are cheaper than the Galaxy S9. But which one is right for you?
Transcript
When it comes to Android phones there are plenty of top tier options to choose from. The Pixel 2 is Google's marquee phone, which starts at $649. Then there's the $529 Oneplus 6, a phone made by a dark horse of a company, whose inexpensive yet powerful phones garner a loyal fanbase. If you're torn between the two, we've stacked them against one another to see which one is the better buy. [MUSIC] Though both phones look rather bland, the Pixel 2 biggest advantage is that it's waterproof. One plus claims that the Oneplus 6 is more water-resistant than [UNKNOWN] But because it's not IP certified for water protection, you can't dunk it safely underwater. But in every other design aspect, this phone is a winner here. It has a bigger 6.28 inch screen, ultra thin vessels and a headphone jack. [MUSIC] The Pixel 2 has one of the best cameras out there. Even with just a single-rear camera compared to OnePlus 6's dual, images were sharper on the Pixel 2. It's HDR+ enhanced feature renders scenes with tricky lighting better, and it handles low-light excellently. Lastly, while both phones have optic image stabilization, only the Pixel 2 uses it for video. On top of that, it integrates gyral-based EIS technology. In the end, footage recorded on a pixel 2 was way smoother and steadier. Don't get me wrong. The 1+6 takes sharp, vibrant, and well-focused pictures but when it comes to which phone takes the better photo, I have to hand it to the pixel 2. [MUSIC] Both phones run Near-Vanilla versions of Android Oreo and both can run the Beta version of Android P. OnePlus has useful add-ons too, like a shelf page on a home screen and individual app lock. On the Pixel 2 you can access the digital assistant, Google Assistant, by squeezing on the sides of the phone. It also has Google Lens, which calls up info from a visual image, like a landmark, book cover, or piece of art. What truly gives the Pixel 2 the edge, however, is that it's Google's phone. Because it will receive fresh updates the moment they roll out from the company, it wins this round. [MUSIC] With it's Snapdragon 845 chip set, the OnePlus 6 flies by the Pixel 2 in our benchmark test. Its higher capacity battery also lasts longer. In our lab test for continuous video playing playback on airplane mode, the one plus six minus fifteen and a half hours while the pixel 2 lasted 13.5. That doesn't mean the Pixel 2 is a slouch and it still is as nifty and reliable today as when I took it out of its box but numbers don't lie and the 1+6 rises to the top. With their superb hardware and performances, the Pixel 2 and OnePlus 6 are unsurprisingly tied two for two. At this point then, the phone that's best for you depends on how heavily you weigh these categories and what they mean to you. If you use your phone to take Tons of photos, or need that extra protection. That $120 extra you pay will be worth it for the pixel two. Of course, if you rather have a longer batter life, a largest screen, or more money in your pocket all of which are completely reasonable things to want, definitely buy the one plus 6. Whatever phone you end up going with, you'll be satisfied with Either one. That being said, if you're undecided, and don't need a new phone A-S-A-P. Consider waiting and see what Google has in store, in October. That's when the Pixel 3 is expected to be launched, and you'll have yet another choice to choose from. [MUSIC]