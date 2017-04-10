Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Phone video shows United passenger being pulled off plane

Videos of a man being violently dragged off an overbooked United flight have gone viral on Facebook and Twitter.
United Airlines is in the social media hot seat yet again. Several videos emerged Monday morning on Facebook and Twitter showing a man being violently forced off an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville. And the social media community is not having it. This just two weeks after the airline refused to let two teenaged girls board a flight because they were wearing leggings. According to several witnesses the airline was asking for volunteers to give up their seats to make room for a standby crew. When no one volunteered they began selecting passengers at random. The man in the video and his wife were selected but did not comply. Passengers overheard him saying that he was a doctor and needed to see patients the next day And that's when things got ugly and the security personnel were ordered to escort him out. This video posted on Facebook shows two men in uniform approaching the row followed by a loud scream. [SOUND] It's unclear what exactly transpired after this but his lip appears bloodied in this next clip posted by another passenger on Twitter. limp body is being dragged out of the plane. The man then came back one more time looking [UNKNOWN] before completely leaving the aircraft. Shortly after United confirmed the event took place on it's twitter account, six hours and about four million Facebook views later Oscar [UNKNOWN] the CEO of United apologized for having to [UNKNOWN] passengers and said the team is looking into the incident.

