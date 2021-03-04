Paramount Plus: First look

Paramount plus just launched but we all need to know is yet another streaming service words are harder to me.
Let's walk through the app and find out shall we?
So Paramount plus Where did this Service even come from, it's a little complicated, but I'll try to sum up here.
So in 2006, Viacom is Split Off CBS and it became its own company.
Then in 2014, CBS Launches CBS All Access.
Then in late 2019 Viacom CBS Merges together.
And Viacom also owns Paramount studios.
Warlocks in 2021, Viacom CBS combines the power of all of its creative portfolio to make one mega streaming service Paramount plus.
Now that you're up to speed, let's hit the crucial details.
It is $6 a month for an ad supported experience.
And $10 a month to go entirely ad free.
In June of 2021, they are going to apparently drop off.
That $6 a month option and offer a $5 a month options that does not include live TV.
That is ad supported., And then also have the $10 a month option that includes live TV and no ads.
The pricing is on the cheaper side of streaming services that are available to you.
But it is conveniently the exact same price as.
Rival network NBC Universal streaming service Peacock.
We're all being slowly crushed by an ever increasing number of cord cutting services.
And parallel plus is entering a space that is, for all intents purposes crowded AF, really crowded.
So we're going to take a look at the app and see what you're going to get for your money.
Money.
I'll be using an apple tv 4k for the purposes of this walk through.
But if you are interested in checking out Paramount plus it's available on just about every every device you can think of if you are in the countries that the service launched it, which is the US, Canada and 18 Latin American countries, if you're in Europe or Australia
You're just gonna have to watch this and then wait for the rollout later this year.
Okay, let's dive in.
I've already got the Paramount plus app installed on my Apple TV 4k.
If you haven't seen your cbs all access update into Paramount plus you can actually just go into whatever app store you use and there should be an option to update it from there.
That's what I had to do.
But overall, it should update itself.
It should automatically update if you have automatic updates turned on.
Quick note before we open up this app, you'll notice that right next to Paramount plus is an app called the Paramount network.
And that is because I wanted to mention one important thing.
Paramount network is famous for the show Yellowstone which is very, very popular.
Unfortunately, you would imagine Yellowstone would be on Paramount Plus, it is not and it won't be Probably for a really long time it will continue to be on the Paramount network not Paramount plus but there will be Originals that will launch that are spin-offs of Yellowstone.
So with that being said, let's open Paramount plus sorry Yellowstone fans.
Okay, here we are on our main home screen.
Here's your beautiful Splash pages.
You got A lot of new stuff here.
So 36 originals will be launching this year under the Paramount plus service.
You can see for heaven's sake, that's new camp coral, which we just saw the SpongeBob SpongeBob content that they're adding to the service new SpongeBob who knew the real world homecoming New York Also an original that launched today.
So if we scroll down, it looks like there are kind of the main properties Viacom CBS wants to promote.
So you got CBS, BET Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian channel.
All super popular cable channels.
You may have seen If you used to have cable back in the olden, olden days, you may have seen like, hey, contact your cable writer if you want to keep Viacom.
That's because Paramount plus slash Viacom, CBS knows these channels are really valuable properties.
And they negotiate accordingly.
So you can see what We've been watching like, keep watching.
You've got that right here so I can continue watching all the great shows that I enjoy.
And then you've got trending shows, which I can appreciate if something's really hot, but maybe I haven't heard of it.
I can check that out right here.
I know the equalizer is new.
That's Queen Latifah.
Supposed to be really good.
haven't seen it yet.
But it's there for you if you want to see what's what's happening in the Paramount plus app, recently added shows I like this.
Much like every other service out there recently added is an important part of your streaming service.
You're doing scrolling, if you will, trying to figure out what you want to watch.
I always like to see Hey, what's new Even if it's old, what's new on your service, that's where you find this.
Then you got your trending movies, watch like the TV shows.
And then you've got on now which is some of your live TV content.
We'll talk about live TV in a little bit in the section that is live TV and that appropriate section, space the final frontier, which is Really mostly Star Trek.
But you know there might be something maybe something else there but but space the final frontier is it Star Trek that's that's what we're looking at here.
There's enough Star Trek to have its own categories.
I think we can all agree there sports so sports is actually pretty interesting.
Paramount plus made a really big deal about how much soccer it has a football, if you will.
It has available on its service.
It has Champions League, Europa League, the women's Champions League.
They're really leaning in hard on that content for sports as kind of like Here's a place you can see all of those matches and we're really excited about it.
And anybody who's a fan of any of those leagues is going to really love the access they're gonna have.
So that's available to you if that's something you're really interested in.
Of course, CBS has broadcast the Masters for I don't know a million years It feels like you've got the NFL, you're a hockey I mean it's CBS has a lot of sports, they have a lot of sports that happens and they're expanding on that with Paramount plus.
So that's always a good thing if you're a sports fan.
And then they have the originals tab.
I appreciate this very much because I need to know very quickly what your app offers that no other streamer has.
So I want to know what the things are that you're making that I can't get anywhere else and that's the original stab.
So even things that have been around for a little while like Picard But it's, like it's a reminder, it's a good reminder of what's available, and go yeah, I heard this was really good,or hey, I really wanted to see that, and I forgot about it, this is the guy, strange Angel, that show about the guy who helped found JPL.
Like that is I like the original stab that's a really good idea and I like that it's a pyre and it's not buried in menu upon menu upon menu upon sub menu.
And then of course you got your classic like comedies, dramas.
News.
You've got news shows, and you've got reality TV from you know, and again, Viacom channels or you got MTV, you've got VH1 which RuPaul drag race that's very popular.
And then of course, the reality show that started the reality show boom survivor.
If you wanna watch all.
8 million seasons of that, you're a big Jeff Probst fan, I don't know, you can do that.
So then you've got Nickelodeon shows, which have their own category, I think that's a good idea.
Nick Jr, also great if you have kids.
And then your daytime shows.
All right, let's check out shows.
Okay, so you've got shows obviously it's it's all sorted into your super standard categories popular all shows, originals dramas comedies, reality daytime primetime late night, kids.
Star Trek has its own category as I said, it's that's That's to be expected.
I do like classic stuff, watching the whole TV, docu series, specials, news, and sports.
These are all excellent categories.
Let's say we wanted to open the Classics tab, just to see what the tabs looks like.
It looks exactly like everything else, it's exactly the same.
[LAUGH] It's just a whole lot of A whole lot of posters.
But you know, hey, it's actually might not be a bad thing.
I just it's there it's visible.
Get to what you want, you know what you want if you're looking for a classic TV show, most of the time.
Time.
And then you have movies, same stuff.
Same stuff popular Action, Comedy documentaries, drama kids and family thriller and a to z. Want to just look up a specific movie in alphabetical order, you can do that.
Okay, so let's talk about the live TV tab.
So I'm going to tap on live TV.
And right now kcbs is on I live in LA and that is our local CBS station.
And as I mentioned if you have this $6 plan 599 that's available right now.
You have access to live TV in June.
They will shift away from that and offer a $5 month plan as opposed to $6 a month so 499 a month that will not include live TV.
But you will be grandfathered in and you will continue to have live TV if you don't change your subscription or shift it down to that $5 a month.
So you'll you'll still pay six bucks a month you'll still have access to live TV.
There are only Right now for live channels so there's CBS n.
CBS Sports HQ and et live.
I have to say looking at this compared to the CBS all access app, this is a pretty much very similar to what CBS all access used to look like.
This is not a rebuild.
Of an entire foundation and house.
This is sort of like a nice fresh coat of paint and maybe a new front door.
They did not do a lot, they judged.
Let's call it a judge.
It was a judging, it was a nice judging of the CBS all access app.
But tha's like TV, pretty self-explanatory.
And then you've got news as its own category, CBS historically, very storied news network.
So you've got your daily news full episodes, your weekly news full episodes.
You can look all that stuff up.
All the different shows like Sunday morning or the puzzle or CBSN in the morning.
And then so there's this tab called brands and if you open up brands, we have the same channel listings that we saw on the homepage, the splash page at the beginning.
So we've got CBS bt Comedy Central MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Smithsonian channel.
I'm going to click on Comedy Central, because I like funny stuff.
So, Comedy Central is going to show you the shows that are trending and then your A to Z. So it's like very sparse, very sparse.
If I click on CBS And I look around I'm like, okay, like here's some of the really popular stuff CBS puts out.
Let's say I look at survivor.
It's gonna take you the exact same screen as clicking on survivor anywhere else in the app or any other TV show or movie.
You've got episodes extras, if you wanna watch you know like they have these little So like extra clips, so they have you know clips from superfans or you know, they like all sorts of little like sort of extras you can you can check out and then related shows.
It's like hey, what other reality TV slash competition shows might I want to watch?
And then there's about and if you click on About like It's literally two sentences.
And I feel like this is such a fail, or such an opportunity missed when you think about X-ray, for example, which is Amazon's technology, I'm able to sort of click on a show.
See all of the actors that are in it or even just like Jeff Probst like let's say I'm some crazy Jeff Probst.
super fan.
And I want to see everything else he's ever been in.
Like, where's that?
Like, yeah, you know, this was a real chance to sort of build out this kind of about section into something that is actually useful because I think if you're clicking on survivor, like it's already right there, there's your two your two sentences are already right there at the top.
Then if I click on the bell is exact same two sentences Like what a wasteful page or waste of a page.
So hopefully they'll kind of flesh those out and make them useful, but they're completely not useful at this point.
So the brands page.
I don't know I think I'm surprised that VH one isn't there because that is a very popular channel I would argue as popular as MTV.
Or the Smithsonian Channel I argue but I hope that they use this section in a different way or or change it or build it out in some way that is actually useful to me as a viewer and then you've got your profiles.
Have up to six and you can edit them there's kids profiles available so if you need to have parental controls that is all available to you.
And then of course your settings which we don't need to get into and your search bar so you can search for something.
Apple TV's search is terrible and I'm not gonna do it because I pick up my phone because I don't like using Like using this little remote to pick letters drive me crazy.
But that is the essence of paramount plus it's like really simple.
I remember when I did the walkthrough for peacock if you want to check that out, which is I would argue the direct competitor to Paramount Plus, it was a little bit Better designed in or I guess, more appealing to the eye.
This again is certainly like a fresh coat of paint, maybe a little extra lipstick on a on an already existing app.
I am very curious if they build out more over time.
I don't know I wouldn't give this app a 7 out of 10 I do appreciate that they did launch with, five to 10 originals.
That's awesome, especially in this environment in the middle of a pandemic to launch with that many originals is really good and I know peacock didn't quite have a lot happening in the way of originals.
So hopefully They are paramount plus is able to launch those 36 originals that they are planning on launching this year.
And also over time maybe you know maybe with use the apple get better, but I right now it's it's fine.
It's not, you know particularly amazing or particularly bad It's a fine experience.
And if you need access to a particular show or a particular, you know, franchise like Star Trek, I mean this is really the place that you're going to be able to get it and I can appreciate that.
They are Self aware enough to know that they can't charge 1799 a month for 4k HDR, you know streaming like Netflix does.
They know that they have to keep it on the cheaper side and that is a good thing.
I'm glad that they understand that because I don't know that it would be worth 1799 a month.
I don't know that it would be worth that but for an ad free experience for 10 bucks a month where I can watch the TV shows that I like without having to either scrub through or watch four minutes of commercials like an ad supported version of Hulu or and Or phylo, which is what I subscribe to, to watch RuPaul drag race.
I have to scrub through those commercials.
So I think that's a really good thing.
It's a really good thing.
But again, probably seven out of 10 That's what I think.
