Panasonic Introduces Newest Flagship OLED TV the MZ2000

Jan 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: So let's start with our new flagship O LED tv. So the new MZ 2000 series comes with a host of proprietary picture processing, gaming and audio improvements. Highlights are a new state-of-the-art panel with micro lens array technology and a pioneering multi-layer heat management configuration. Quite simply, this is our best and brightest picture yet. Now, the MZ 2000 is also a gamer's dream, H D M I 2.1. Uh, ultra low latency and input lag, a [00:00:30] MD free sync premium. These are just a few of the features that make it perfect for gaming. It's also NVIDIA GS sync, compatible for tear and stutter free gameplay, and we didn't stop there Tuned by techniques. The mc 2000 features multiple built-in upward firing, side firing, and front firing speaker units to produce a fully immersive spatial sound stage with Dolby Atmos. Now, speaking of techniques, a few years ago, right here at c e.