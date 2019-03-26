P30 Pro and Galaxy S10 cameras compared

[MUSIC]
I don't really have a plan of where I want to go, but it's Paris, and every single road is basically stunning.
So I'm gonna just wander around Let's see what I find.
As I headed across Paris, both phones were taking impressive shots, both the S10 Plus, and the P30 have captured a vibrant image here, underneath this willow tree, but the P30 Pro has been able to get much more detail in the shadows, specifically on the tree trunk itself.
this wide shot of Notre Dame is a bit punchy on the S10 Plus and the phone's even wider angle lens has been able to capture more of the scene than the P30 pro has been able to.
But it is the zoom that sets these two phones apart.
While the S10 Plus' two times zoom helps get in a bit closer on the details of the building, it's really no match for the P30 PRO's five times zoom and of course it's huge ten times zoom which let me get right up close to the Notre Dame's front.
Even if I digitally cropped in to the S10 plus a zoom shot of the building, so it matches the equivalent [UNKNOWN].
It loses so much information, that all the details become rather mushy.
The P30 pro Keeps a lot of that detail resulting in a much more crisp shot.
But we still have a difference between the wide angle and the full zoom images is genuinely impressive that a phone camera is able to achieve this level of zoom and still have the image reusable.
Just found a really nice [INAUDIBLE] fishing on the river, it's a good opportunity to use the zoom So I'm gonna see if I can get it.
Later on I found this cormorant drying off it's wings after a dive into the river, and again this is where the P30 Pro's zoom comes into it's own.
I was able to get right into the bird and captured dramatic wildlife image while the S10 plus wasn't able to get nailed at the top even at its [UNKNOWN].
Exploring parachutes with phones with great fun and I definitely started to notice the key differences in how these phones take photos.
The S10 shots are much more punchy with highly saturated colors.
This image of a deliciously clay for example, is extremely vibrant from S10 plus, but it's a much more natural look on the P30.
What she prefer, is often going to be down to taste.
Personally, I think some of the S10 shots have drama that isn't there on the P30.
But overall, I feel the S10 can be a bit heavy handed with its saturation.
Inside the shopping arcade, I wanted to use the super wide angle lenses of both phones.
To get a shot that captures all the detail in the floor and up in that glass roof.
The S10 Plus played a blinder here Capturing tons of details in both the shadows and still maintaining a rich blue sky above.
The P30 PRO wasn't able to balance the exposure quite as well resulting in a blown out sky.
We are starting to get into the evening a little bit which is quite good because I want the low light.
The P30 PRO, like the P20 PRO before it is Apparently really really good when it comes to low light stuff, so, once that light goes, I'm going to keep on shooting, and hopefully we can still get some good shots.
The P30 pro like the P20 pro and [UNKNOWN] pro before it, apparently are well equipped for low light shots.
So it's keen to see how the two phones stacked up when darkness fell.
In normal shooting mode the P30's shot of these board games in a bar doesn't look much different from the S10 Plus'.
They're both bright, both have good colors, and neither suffers much from image noise.
The P30 Pro's night mode takes things further though by boosting the shadows and adding more pop to the image.
This old shop front has been captured fairly well on the S10 Plus, but again, the P30 Pro's night mode wins out.
The orange color cast in the scene is reduced, shadows are brighter, there's more clarity in the image, which helps bring out the details in the sign lettering and on the brick work of the building.
Similarly, the P30 Pro's night mode succeeds in getting the better shots of this vibrant restaurant front.
The S10 shot isn't bad, but it lacks the brightness, the detail, and the overall punch that the night mode is able to achieve.
It's the same story with the statue, and on these nighttime street shots.
The S10 Plus is just no match for the P30 Pro's night mode.
So overall, I can say that I am very please with the shots that both phones had been able to take.
And these difficult to declare a winner as each one has it's strengths.
The S10 plus is better with HDI, it does a much better job of balancing this bright skies and keeping that shadow detail in that as well It also has much punchier colors that do, on occasion, go a little bit over the top.
But the P30 Pro does of course have two aces up it's sleeve in the form of that massive ten times lossless zoom and of course the night mode as well.
Neither of which the S10 Plus can even begin to keep up with.
Which phone's better for you then will probably just come down to your own shooting styles.
Do you want vibrant outdoor shots or do you want zoom and low light skills?
Ideally, we'd be able to fuse both of them together and have the ultimate in-phone camera.