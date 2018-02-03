Your video, "Origin PC Evo15-S: A speedy and svelte gaming notebook "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Origin PC Evo15-S: A speedy and svelte gaming notebook

The company's 15-inch Max-Q laptop weighs less than 5 pounds with few compromises.
1:36 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Customs systems builder Origin PCs jump on to the maxq bandwagon with it's EVO15-S gaming notebook. If you're not familiar with it, NVIDIA's maxq design allows for thinner, lighter notebooks without sacrificing power. This one for example incorporate a GTX 1070 and core i7 7700H. With a 15.6 inch, 100 Hertz IPS display, and a full set of ports. And it's all in a relatively thin body that weighs under five pounds, if you don't count brick. It's basic brown, but Origin offers a ton of custom options, including the new laser etchings. It's pretty fast, though it can be up to 20% slower than the Alienware 15 I reviewed That has the non Max-Q 1070 and some more components. Still, the EVO15-S got enough juice for most games to play at respectable frame rates. Monitor's decent and bright but it does have a very blue white point. That's a plus in games like Borderlands 2 where it works for ice and snow. Otherwise colors pop, and you can see in the shadow areas for dim atmospheric games like Little Nightmares. Like most gaming laptops, it has a sad battery life. In this case, under four hours on our streaming playback tests. My bigger problem is with the keyboard, which is a bit mushy and too cramped for touch typing, and easily using gaming keys without occasionally overreaching. Plus, it can get hot when you force it to use the discrete GPU and aren't plaing in an icebox. And when you do that, the fans blow constantly, so you wanna use headphones. You may want to anyway, since the speakers don't have much bass and don't get very loud.
Origin PC Evo15-S (2017)

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
As long as you're not persnickety about your keyboards and always play plugged in, the Origin PC Evo15-S should deliver a great portable gaming experience with a lower-than-average schlep factor.
Read full review
$1,626.00
See all prices

Latest Laptops videos

Video: A solid, feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop
A solid, feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop
2:09
The Acer Spin 5 also includes a stylus at an attractively competitive price.
Play video
Video: HP's perfect laptop for the paranoid professional
HP's perfect laptop for the paranoid professional
1:49
The EliteBook x360 1020 G2 wards off prying eyes with a built-in privacy filter.
Play video
Video: The original MacBook Air, 10 years later
The original MacBook Air, 10 years later
2:08
Travel back to 2008 for our very first review of Apple's iconic MacBook Air.
Play video
Video: Thin, fast and flexy, see all the best laptops from CES 2018
Thin, fast and flexy, see all the best laptops from CES 2018
23:40
From the world's thinnest laptop to an Intel/AMD team up, these are the coolest laptops and tablets we've seen at this year's show.
Play video
Video: Slick and sophisticated 2-in-1 laptop with latest Intel Core processors
Slick and sophisticated 2-in-1 laptop with latest Intel Core processors
1:02
The new Asus Zenbook Flip 14 goes on sale in March 2018 with prices starting at $899.
Play video
Video: A DIY tablet for kids
A DIY tablet for kids
1:05
MakePi will soon be offering a Raspberry Pi-powered tablet that children can put together as easily as a Lego kit.
Play video
Video: New Acer laptops offer a little bit of everything at CES 2018
New Acer laptops offer a little bit of everything at CES 2018
1:12
Acer brings several affordable computers to CES 2018, including their Chromebook 11, Spin 3 and Nitro 5.
Play video
Video: Dell's new XPS 15 is a hybrid inside and out
Dell's new XPS 15 is a hybrid inside and out
1:33
With one of Intel's new chips that feature AMD Radeon graphics, this 15-inch two-in-one packs a graphics punch.
Play video