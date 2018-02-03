Origin PC Evo15-S: A speedy and svelte gaming notebook

CNET First Look
Origin PC Evo15-S: A speedy and svelte gaming notebookThe company's 15-inch Max-Q laptop weighs less than 5 pounds with few compromises.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Customs systems builder Origin PCs jump on to the maxq bandwagon with it's EVO15-S gaming notebook. If you're not familiar with it, NVIDIA's maxq design allows for thinner, lighter notebooks without sacrificing power. This one for example incorporate a GTX 1070 and core i7 7700H. With a 15.6 inch, 100 Hertz IPS display, and a full set of ports. And it's all in a relatively thin body that weighs under five pounds, if you don't count brick. It's basic brown, but Origin offers a ton of custom options, including the new laser etchings. It's pretty fast, though it can be up to 20% slower than the Alienware 15 I reviewed That has the non Max-Q 1070 and some more components. Still, the EVO15-S got enough juice for most games to play at respectable frame rates. Monitor's decent and bright but it does have a very blue white point. That's a plus in games like Borderlands 2 where it works for ice and snow. Otherwise colors pop, and you can see in the shadow areas for dim atmospheric games like Little Nightmares. Like most gaming laptops, it has a sad battery life. In this case, under four hours on our streaming playback tests. My bigger problem is with the keyboard, which is a bit mushy and too cramped for touch typing, and easily using gaming keys without occasionally overreaching. Plus, it can get hot when you force it to use the discrete GPU and aren't plaing in an icebox. And when you do that, the fans blow constantly, so you wanna use headphones. You may want to anyway, since the speakers don't have much bass and don't get very loud.