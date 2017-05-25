Origin PC Eon15-S gaming laptop hustles for your buck

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
[MUSIC] One of the new crop of laptops to incorporate the Nvidia GTX 1050 TI GPU, ORIGIN PCs EON15-S is more more budget friendly than more of it's usual custom built systems, starting at 999. I really think you would want to spend at least a couple of hundred more for satisfactory performance, though. There isn't seem to be any unusual or endemic performance of gameplay problems, at least none that can't be solved by throwing money [UNKNOWN] they bother you too much. Once I had at least semi optimized settings for a game, the first person shooter experience was great. A couple of lost weekends and some missed deadlines can attest to that much And several qualities elevate the EM15S above the rest of the 1050ti crowd. Like some competitors it incorporates a sufficiently matt ips display but the origin looks better. A lot better in some cases. It also has two, two mini display port connectors. One that's directly attached to the GPU bus and therefore capable of driving a G-SYNC compatible monitor. That makes possible a total of three external displays with the thrid on HDMI. Plus there's a removable battery. That's not only a rarity these days, but especially rare for its price class. Of course given them easily 4.3 hour battery life, it delivered on our streaming video test you may wanna stock up on them. You can bling up the lid, map red or glossy white, a custom paint job or a logo, and keyboard backlight sports up to three preset color zones and the usual rainbow of color animation options The full size membrane keyboard doesn't have the clicky feel of a mechanical, but it's surprisingly good with decent feedback and a reasonable layout that shouldn't get in your way. All's not perfect though. The touchpad isn't great and it's selectively responsive. And the general utility doesn't allow for a lot of control over the fan which can get loud or other settings. [MUSIC]

