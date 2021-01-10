OptiBP measures blood pressure from your phone

Transcript
Transcription not available for OptiBP measures blood pressure from your phone.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1395 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Samsung reveals MicroLED for giant, high-end TVs

4:58

Samsung shows new Mini-LED tech for QLED TVs

5:34

Samsung introduces new accessibility features for TV experience

3:09

Samsung's solar-charged remote made from recycled plastic

2:13

Apple AirPods compared: AirPods Max or AirPods Pro

17:22

Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

3:19

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The future of vertical farming is hiding in this shipping container

3:37

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 gets cheaper, louder for CES

3:20

Kohler's crazy bathtub highlights a CES lineup of smart fixtures

5:22

Most anticipated tech of 2021

1:34

CES 2021: What to expect as the show goes all-digital

5:26

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Hands-on with Motorola's 2021 budget phone lineup

7:18

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 gets cheaper, louder for CES

3:20

Samsung's new Neo QLED TVs promise better picture, gaming extras in 2021

5:00

The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

2:27

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54