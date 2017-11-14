One oven or two? This Samsung gas range lets you choose

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
One oven or two? This Samsung gas range lets you chooseThe $1,699 Samsung NX58M6850S freestanding gas oven comes with a divider that lets you create a double oven.
Transcript
[MUSIC] At first glance nothing is exceptional about this $1699 Samsung free-standing gas oven, especially when you compare it to other ovens. It doesn't boil food super fast, it takes it's sweet time to boil burgers too. And it's one of a relatively few number of ranges that connects to your WiFi network. So you can control some functions through an app, but connectivity was just an extra feature, not essential. So why did I end up falling in love with this oven? Because each of it's individual features and performance results added up to a great overall product. Yes it's not the fastest boiler, but it's far from the slowest we've ever tested. And yes I got antsy waiting for the same [UNKNOWN] burgers,but the end result was a batch of juicy patties that made up for the wait. The best feature of this oven is it's Flex Duo [UNKNOWN], When you put this panel in the oven, it creates two separate cooking cavities. So you can cook let's say [UNKNOWN] and the chicken at different temperatures in the same oven. And when you need the whole oven for something big like turkey, you can just remove the [UNKNOWN] until you're ready to use it again. I appreciate the flexibility. Especially as oven use kicks up into high gear over the holidays. At nearly $1,700 the Samsung range is more than you typically expect for a free-standing gas stove. But it's dependable cooking performance and flexible insert make this product a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.