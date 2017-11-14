HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "One oven or two? This Samsung gas range lets you choose"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

One oven or two? This Samsung gas range lets you choose

The $1,699 Samsung NX58M6850S freestanding gas oven comes with a divider that lets you create a double oven.
1:31 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] At first glance nothing is exceptional about this $1699 Samsung free-standing gas oven, especially when you compare it to other ovens. It doesn't boil food super fast, it takes it's sweet time to boil burgers too. And it's one of a relatively few number of ranges that connects to your WiFi network. So you can control some functions through an app, but connectivity was just an extra feature, not essential. So why did I end up falling in love with this oven? Because each of it's individual features and performance results added up to a great overall product. Yes it's not the fastest boiler, but it's far from the slowest we've ever tested. And yes I got antsy waiting for the same [UNKNOWN] burgers,but the end result was a batch of juicy patties that made up for the wait. The best feature of this oven is it's Flex Duo [UNKNOWN], When you put this panel in the oven, it creates two separate cooking cavities. So you can cook let's say [UNKNOWN] and the chicken at different temperatures in the same oven. And when you need the whole oven for something big like turkey, you can just remove the [UNKNOWN] until you're ready to use it again. I appreciate the flexibility. Especially as oven use kicks up into high gear over the holidays. At nearly $1,700 the Samsung range is more than you typically expect for a free-standing gas stove. But it's dependable cooking performance and flexible insert make this product a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.

Latest Ovens videos

Video: LG does right by this gas oven
LG does right by this gas oven
1:09 November 3, 2017
The $2,400 LG LSG4513BD is a black stainless steel gas range that's worth your consideration.
Play video
Video: This middle-of-the-road stove isn't worth its $2K price
This middle-of-the-road stove isn't worth its $2K price
1:08 August 1, 2017
The $2,500 Frigidaire FPEH3077RF electric range looks good, bakes evenly and boils water quickly, but it has too many minor annoyances...
Play video
Video: This Electrolux stove is slow, steady and disappointing
This Electrolux stove is slow, steady and disappointing
1:16 June 23, 2017
The $2,700 Electrolux EI30GF45QS cooks food well. It just takes a while.
Play video
Video: A powerful burner is the highlight of this Frigidaire gas stove
A powerful burner is the highlight of this Frigidaire gas stove
1:09 April 29, 2017
The Frigidaire FPGH3077RF has one of the fastest water-boiling times we've seen on a gas range, but this $2,700 stove falls short of...
Play video
Video: Here's everything you need to know about buying an oven or stove
Here's everything you need to know about buying an oven or stove
2:12 March 15, 2017
Learn about your options before you invest in an appliance you're stuck with for a decade.
Play video
Video: This $2,500 electric range is worth the price
This $2,500 electric range is worth the price
1:12 February 24, 2017
The Electrolux EI30EF45QS isn't cheap, but this electric slide-in range cooks food so quickly and evenly that you'll consider adding...
Play video
Video: Panasonic's induction oven could help you cook like a pro
Panasonic's induction oven could help you cook like a pro
1:47 January 4, 2017
The new touch-button countertop oven offers six pre-programmed cooking modes and doesn't need preheating.
Play video
Video: "Alexa, preheat the oven for turkey"
"Alexa, preheat the oven for turkey"
2:08 November 25, 2016
The $2,000 GE PHB920SJSS induction range works with Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, so you can use voice commands to control some...
Play video