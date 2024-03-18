Nvidia Shows Project GROOT and Disney Bots at GTC Conference
Speaker 1: About the same size. The soul of Nvidia, the intersection of computer graphics, physics, artificial intelligence. It all came to bear at this moment. The name of that project in general [00:00:30] Robotics. 0 0 3. I know. Super good. Super good. Well, I think we have some special guests, do we? Hey guys Speaker 2: Are Speaker 1: [00:01:00] So I understand. You guys are powered by Jetson. They're powered by Jetsons, little Jetson Robotics computers inside. They learned to walk in Isaac Sim. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Orange and this is the famous Green. They are the BDX robots of Disney. Amazing Disney resurge. [00:01:30] Come on you guys. Let's wrap up. Let's go five. Where are you going? I sit right here. Don't be afraid. Come here, green. Hurry up. What are you saying? No, it's not time to eat. [00:02:00] It's not time to eat. I'll give you a snack in a moment. Let me finish up real quick. Come on green. Hurry up. Wasting time. Speaker 1: Five things. Five things. First, a new industrial revolution. Every data center should be accelerated. A trillion dollars worth of installed data centers will become modernized over the next several years. Second, because of the computational [00:02:30] capability we brought to bear, a new way of doing software has emerged generative ai, which is going to create new infrastructure dedicated to doing one thing and one thing only. Not for multi-user data centers, but AI generators. These AI generation will create incredibly valuable software, a new industrial revolution. Second, the computer of this revolution, the computer of this generation, generative ai, trillion [00:03:00] parameters, Blackwell, insanes amounts of computers and computing. Third, I'm trying to concentrate Speaker 2: You.
