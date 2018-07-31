CNET
Nintendo's got some real momentum behind it
News Video
Nintendo's got some real momentum behind it
Its latest quarterly report showed a surge in video game sales.
1:34
/
July 31, 2018
Transcript
Coming up next
MoviePass manages to get more expensive and less useful
Ecobee introduces Peak Relief to help you avoid high energy rates
The planets are aligned for a lunar eclipse, blood moon and meteor...
YouTube's redesign might mean slower loading times for non-Chrome...
Facebook launches Watch Party to binge clips with your pals
Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller unboxed
Google's AI tools bring grammar suggestions to Google Docs
Airbnb brings its aggressive tactics to the Big Apple
Apple promises to fix MacBook Pro CPU throttling bug
Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS
Latest
Video Games videos
Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Mary Jane team up in new PS4 game trailer
1:40
July 20, 2018
This PlayStation-exclusive adventure pits Spidey and the gang against Norman Osborne, Silver Sable and more.
Play video
We try Westworld games for Amazon Alexa and iOS/Android
2:22
June 29, 2018
Just because the second season is over doesn't mean you can still get your Westworld fix.
Play video
The NES Classic comes back from the dead
1:19
June 28, 2018
Nintendo will officially be re-releasing the NES Classic back to retail on June 29, oh, and the SNES Classic is still available too.
Play video
Fortnite: Battle Royale tips for gamers just starting out
3:02
June 27, 2018
Just joining the Fortnite: Battle Royal zeitgeist? Here are some essentials I wish I knew before jumping off the bus.
Play video
We heard you like Fortnite! (But does every game really need battle royale?)
1:26
June 14, 2018
Battle royale is the latest gaming craze. But wait a minute, do we really need to see Yoshi Royale?
Play video
Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch: This is what it looks like
1:44
June 14, 2018
At E3 2018, Nintendo revealed Fortnite was coming to the Switch. And the best part is that it's available right now.
Play video
We rode the Jurassic World VR Expedition, and it's worth the 5 bucks
1:49
June 14, 2018
We head uptown to Dave & Buster's to try it out.
Play video
Spider-Man swings into E3 2018 with an extended gameplay session
4:16
June 11, 2018
Sony treated the world to an in-depth look at Insomniac Games' Spider-Man game.
Play video