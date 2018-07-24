New Xbox may stream games

CNET News Video
New Xbox may stream gamesMicrosoft is reportedly developing an Xbox that could combine local and cloud resources for gaming.
Transcript
Some potential details about the next Xbox have leaked. It's no secret that video game consoles get updated after a while. Over at Thurott.com Brett Sams is reporting that Microsoft is working on two new Xbox consoles. One would be a traditional console, this machine can run games by itself without any help. Another console would be a lower price device that is built for game streaming. The lower powered XBox would handle part of it's gaming local on the device another part of the game would be running on Microsoft Servers. Why can't it all be in the cloud? Latency. The last thing you want when you are playing any kind of game is lag. With this split approach the important aspects of the game will be taken care of where you are. Rendering less important parts can be streamed in. For pricing, this cloud/local machine would not be super cheap but it would be less expensive than a regular gaming console. The game streaming project is apparently codenamed The Scarlet Cloud. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said that, "Our focus is on bringing console quality games that you see on TV or PC to any device." A number of reports say the next Xbox could be released within two years. For more information, keep it here at CNET. COM. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you on online.