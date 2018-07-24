Your video, "New Xbox may stream games"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

New Xbox may stream games

Microsoft is reportedly developing an Xbox that could combine local and cloud resources for gaming.
1:14 /
Transcript
Some potential details about the next Xbox have leaked. It's no secret that video game consoles get updated after a while. Over at Thurott.com Brett Sams is reporting that Microsoft is working on two new Xbox consoles. One would be a traditional console, this machine can run games by itself without any help. Another console would be a lower price device that is built for game streaming. The lower powered XBox would handle part of it's gaming local on the device another part of the game would be running on Microsoft Servers. Why can't it all be in the cloud? Latency. The last thing you want when you are playing any kind of game is lag. With this split approach the important aspects of the game will be taken care of where you are. Rendering less important parts can be streamed in. For pricing, this cloud/local machine would not be super cheap but it would be less expensive than a regular gaming console. The game streaming project is apparently codenamed The Scarlet Cloud. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said that, "Our focus is on bringing console quality games that you see on TV or PC to any device." A number of reports say the next Xbox could be released within two years. For more information, keep it here at CNET. COM. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you on online.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Uber and Lyft ban driver for live-streaming rides, Falcon 9's heavy blast off
Uber and Lyft ban driver for live-streaming rides, Falcon 9's heavy blast off
1:30
In today's tech news, Uber and Lyft suspend a driver for live-streaming rides, SpaceX blasts off with a massive payload and Facebook...
Play video
Video: Qualcomm shrinks its 5G chips, iPhone download speeds trail Samsung and Google
Qualcomm shrinks its 5G chips, iPhone download speeds trail Samsung and Google
1:16
Today's most popular tech stories include Qualcomm's shrinking of its 5G chips, the iPhone's less-than-impressive download speed tests...
Play video
Video: Social media's Judiciary Hearing, Comcast drops out of Fox race
Social media's Judiciary Hearing, Comcast drops out of Fox race
1:18
This week's most important tech headlines include Facebook, Google and Twitter participating in a US Judiciary hearing, Google's $5...
Play video
Video: How to download videos and music before you travel
How to download videos and music before you travel
1:10
Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Google Maps let you download content for offline entertainment if Wi-Fi is not available.
Play video
Video: Kenya to get internet by balloon, Comcast drops Fox pursuit
Kenya to get internet by balloon, Comcast drops Fox pursuit
1:06
In today's top stories, Google's Loon announces a deal that will bring internet to remote parts of Kenya. Meanwhile, Disney is primed...
Play video
Video: Gorilla Glass 6 will protect the next batch of phones
Gorilla Glass 6 will protect the next batch of phones
2:35
Corning gave us a look at all the torture tests its new glass goes through before making it onto your phone.
Play video
Video: Google's $5B EU antitrust fine, 800 Tesla owners asked to pay back German subsidy
Google's $5B EU antitrust fine, 800 Tesla owners asked to pay back German subsidy
1:22
Today's major tech stories include a massive antitrust fine for Google in the EU, a potential new law that would add emergency alerts...
Play video
Video: Corning introduces Gorilla Glass 6
Corning introduces Gorilla Glass 6
1:39
Corning, the supplier for Apple, Samsung and other device makers, unveiled the new Gorilla Glass 6, for protecting your phone from...
Play video