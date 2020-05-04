New sensor you stick at the top of your chest tracks COVID-19 symptoms
Transcript
It looks like a band aid,but it's actually a sealed,adhesive,wireless sensor package.
You stick it on your chest,just below your throat and it picks up the signals of Covid 19 affliction.
Could this be the tool that medicine needs To get its hands on an illness that's proven really tricky to detect.
[MUSIC]
The sensor was developed in hard hit Chicago by Northwestern University bio electronics engineers and the surely Ryan ability lab.
It has its roots in a project that was all about a wearable stick on sensor for those recovering from stroke.
Once a day you remove the sensor put it on a wireless charging base.
And that's the same time that it syncs data through a nearby iPad via Bluetooth up to the network via Wi-Fi, typically, and into a HIPAA-compliant cloud.
And that's where the developers have an algorithm that takes a look at it and looks for signals of COVID-19
[COUGH] Next up, the developers plan to add blood oxygen sensing, like one of those fingertip pulse oximeters you've been hoarding on Amazon.
Speaking of hoarding, this is not available for that kind of behavior.
It's still in relatively limited production small volumes now, a few dozen a week at the northwestern laboratories
Could move relatively soon to hundreds per week, but really wide scale manufacture is something that would be licensed out as this thing proves itself in the field.
Now it's important as this kinda of technology is during this pandemic.
Once this phase is over and we move back into some kind of normal life, it's even more important.
It's joining a phalanx of products like continuous glucose monitors, wearable blood pressure sensors, And all those garden variety activity trackers out there, to move us relatively soon toward a future where we all sort of naturally were, a clinics worth of health and wellness sensors, and always keep us out in front of any detectable syndrome.
Up Next
Driscoll's: The food supply chain is much more fragile than any...
23:27
SpaceX set to to take its first astronauts into space
4:28
Chipotle's tech rush could not have come at a better time
15:08
How pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen levels
6:14
Grocery stores have a plan to get back to normal
23:44
Coronavirus drug shows 'clear-cut' evidence of faster recovery,...
2:07
These apps can help you save some cash
5:29
Hungry kids in the US aren't like hungry kids elsewhere
15:42
Watch this sweat-powered wearable control a prosthetic leg
2:33
Weekend Zoom calls have exploded. Here's how the company is handling...