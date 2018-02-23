Your video, "New AirPods coming, Amazon to expand Go stores "
Tech Today

New AirPods coming, Amazon to expand Go stores

Today's major tech stories include new versions of Apple AirPods, Amazon expanding its automated Go stores and SpaceX's plan to launch satellite global internet.
The is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. According to report from Bloomberg, Apple is plaining in releasing AirPods on a regular basis. Word is the company is already making a version with an upgraded wireless chip and another model that is water resistant. Look for the new AirPods to allow for Siri activation through a voice command, as well. Amazon is expected to debut more Amazon Go stores in addition to its original Seattle location. Recode is reporting that the company may open up to six new stores by the end of the year. The expansion might not be that far-reaching, though, as most of the stores will remain within Seattle, but there is a possibility of one of them opening in Los Angeles. And finally SpaceX has successfully launched low Earth orbit satellites in order to test the company's new starling project,a system that aims to revive Internet to parts of Earth where it's not as abundant. Satellite isn't the most efficient way to deliver Internet service, but SpaceX believes it's a viable option. You can save today with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google play store.

