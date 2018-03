Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

CNET Editors' Rating Excellent

Netgear and NetDuma teamed up to create a gamer's delight inside a futuristic-looking router. The XR500's speed and range are more than enough for a medium-to-large home. The DumaOS interface has lots of customization options and helpful hints for even novice router users.

MSRP: $300.00

