Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands out. The Nest Thermostat E has a lot of the same smart tech as the Learning Thermostat -- for just $169.
[MUSIC] Strip down the Nest's high res display and substantial metal hardware and you end up with the $169 Thermostat E. The E is the opposite of showy, yet it's frosted lower res screen and off-white plastic finish were designed with purpose. Both to lower the overall costs, and to be a more subtle addition to your home. At the same time, the E isn't a wall flower. It's a truly unique counterpoint to the pricier and flashier Nest's learning thermostats. Nest's E also supports almost all of the same smart features, from its integrated learning algorithm, to remote access from the app. or a Google or Amazon voice control speaker. The main thing you won't find here is far sight, which lets you view the current indoor temperature, the weather forecast, and more straight-from-the-nest learning thermostat screen. But that brings up an important point. If you have less than stellar eye sight, the E might not be your best option, however charming its watercolor painting inspired design is. This thermostat has four fewer wire terminals, as well, meaning it won't work with quite as many HVAC systems, so make sure to check compatibility before your buy. While Nest's E was clearly inspired by the learning thermostat, it stands alone as an attractive, yes discrete device that can easily handle your home's heating and cooling needs, and all for 80 bucks less.