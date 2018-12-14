Watch This Space

NASA will explore a hostile space rock for New Year's

Transcript
Transcription not available for NASA will explore a hostile space rock for New Year's.
Sci-TechTech IndustryNASASpace

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

2:02

Biggest tech stories of 2018

4:45

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

The 2019 iPhone lineup may give you deja vu

7:16

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Is this electric aircraft the new flying car?

3:01

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless blow away the AirPods' sound

2:20

Xiaomi’s brilliant sliding-camera phone keeps the screen notch-free

1:22

This smart oven cooks with the power of light

2:08

You can do better than this LG Smart Display

2:51

Razer Blade Stealth sneaks in an end-of-year update

1:47

Sonos Amp is wireless streaming for grown-ups

2:05

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

1:31