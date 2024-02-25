Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
1:33
Watch Now

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist

Foldable Phones
Speaker 1: A phone that you can wear on your wrist. The future I wanted is finally here. Speaker 1: We've seen plenty of folding phones before, including Motorola's own razor phone, but the adaptive display concept takes that even further when flat. It functions just like any other Android phone. But when you're done with your Instagramming or emailing or other nonsense, then you can simply curve it around your wrist and wear it like [00:00:30] a bracelet. Magnetic strap keeps it in place. The idea is to let your phone function more like a smart watch, letting you see incoming notifications, and then take it off to use as a phone when you need that full screen experience. It presumably also frees up your pocket space for suites, but that bend. This also allows the phone to act as its own stand so you can place it on a desk and use the front facing camera for video calls or for embarrassing selfies. Motorola has a good history with [00:01:00] quirky concepts. Last year at Mobile World Congress, the company showed off the riser, which had a screen that almost magically extended outwards, and while neither the riser nor this wrist phone will be going on sale, it's really cool to see new ideas in phones like this. But of course, this is strictly just a concept for now, so there is no word on when or if this will ever actually be something we can buy, but of course we can hope. What do you think of Motorola's Cool wearable phone. Make sure to leave your thoughts [00:01:30] in the comments below and keep it C Nets for a lot more.

Up Next

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
240225-site-motorola-rollable-concept

Up Next

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

Camera Test: Google Pixel Fold vs. OnePlus Open
thumbvs

Camera Test: Google Pixel Fold vs. OnePlus Open

Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
purse-phone-site-image

Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023

Foldable Phones May Be the Future. In South Korea, They're the Present
1080-00-04-47-14-still001.png

Foldable Phones May Be the Future. In South Korea, They're the Present

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
z-flip-5-review-cnet-00-00-18-22-still003.png

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Is Thinner, Lighter and Gapless
230803-site-galaxy-fold-5-review-2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Is Thinner, Lighter and Gapless

Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
cnet-24-hours.png

Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
230726-site-galaxy-z-flip-5-vs-z-flip-4-and-3-spec-comparison

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?

Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked
samsung-unpacked-2023-clean

Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
240225-site-motorola-rollable-concept

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist

This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
240225-site-lenovo-translucent-laptop-concept-v3

This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display

Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: Breaking Down the Hype
240221-site-vision-pro-versus-meta-quest-3-v1

Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: Breaking Down the Hype

Apple Sports Is the Next Step in Apple's Big Sports Plans
240222-site-one-more-thing-apple-sports-v2

Apple Sports Is the Next Step in Apple's Big Sports Plans

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World
ff7rebirth-210224-land-00-00-01-19-still001

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World

Camera Comparison: The Galaxy S24 Ultra Takes On the iPhone 15 Pro Max
240219-yt-vs-iphone-15-pro-max-vs-camera-comparison-v03

Camera Comparison: The Galaxy S24 Ultra Takes On the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
240225-site-motorola-rollable-concept

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist

This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
240225-site-lenovo-translucent-laptop-concept-v3

This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display

See Adobe Lightroom on the Apple Vision Pro
adobe-lightroom-00-02-58-03-still006-1

See Adobe Lightroom on the Apple Vision Pro

This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
p1022441-mp4-15-35-32-23-still001

This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone

Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
vlcsnap-2024-01-29-14h38m03s627.png

Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Latest How To All how to videos

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
240216-site-galaxy-s24-ultra-tips-and-hidden-features-2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
tiktok-on-vision-pro-clean

TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro

Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
superbowl-tv-settings-thumb1

Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
240202-site-spatial-computing-on-meta-quest-3

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6