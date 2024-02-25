Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Speaker 1: A phone that you can wear on your wrist. The future I wanted is finally here. Speaker 1: We've seen plenty of folding phones before, including Motorola's own razor phone, but the adaptive display concept takes that even further when flat. It functions just like any other Android phone. But when you're done with your Instagramming or emailing or other nonsense, then you can simply curve it around your wrist and wear it like [00:00:30] a bracelet. Magnetic strap keeps it in place. The idea is to let your phone function more like a smart watch, letting you see incoming notifications, and then take it off to use as a phone when you need that full screen experience. It presumably also frees up your pocket space for suites, but that bend. This also allows the phone to act as its own stand so you can place it on a desk and use the front facing camera for video calls or for embarrassing selfies. Motorola has a good history with [00:01:00] quirky concepts. Last year at Mobile World Congress, the company showed off the riser, which had a screen that almost magically extended outwards, and while neither the riser nor this wrist phone will be going on sale, it's really cool to see new ideas in phones like this. But of course, this is strictly just a concept for now, so there is no word on when or if this will ever actually be something we can buy, but of course we can hope. What do you think of Motorola's Cool wearable phone. Make sure to leave your thoughts [00:01:30] in the comments below and keep it C Nets for a lot more.
Up Next
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Camera Test: Google Pixel Fold vs. OnePlus Open
Camera Test: Google Pixel Fold vs. OnePlus Open
Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
Foldable Phones May Be the Future. In South Korea, They're the Present
Foldable Phones May Be the Future. In South Korea, They're the Present
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Is Thinner, Lighter and Gapless
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Is Thinner, Lighter and Gapless
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked
Everything Revealed at Samsung's Summer Unpacked
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: Breaking Down the Hype
Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: Breaking Down the Hype
Apple Sports Is the Next Step in Apple's Big Sports Plans
Apple Sports Is the Next Step in Apple's Big Sports Plans
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World
Camera Comparison: The Galaxy S24 Ultra Takes On the iPhone 15 Pro Max
Camera Comparison: The Galaxy S24 Ultra Takes On the iPhone 15 Pro Max
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
See Adobe Lightroom on the Apple Vision Pro
See Adobe Lightroom on the Apple Vision Pro
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Latest How To All how to videos
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6