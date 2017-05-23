Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Microsoft's slightly evolved Surface Pro

Small updates and new accessories for the number-free new Surface Pro.
After an unexpectedly long wait the successor to Microsoft's Surface Pro Four is finally here. But it's not called the Surface Pro five, it's not even called the Surface Pro four and a half even though that's what it essentially is. Instead this is simply the Surface Pro no number needed. What exactly is new about the Surface Pro? It's slightly, thinner, lighter with rounder edges. But I was hard pressed to tell the difference, even side by side. It gets newer Intel processors and the kickstand folds down a little bit further. Some models are even going to be completely fanless. If you saw the colored [INAUDIBLE] fabric covering the recently announced. Surface laptop. This is similar option here too. The surface keyboard cover would come in basic black but also fabric covered color options. Sadly, all the covers are still sold separately and the colored versions will cost even more than the standard one. Yeah the stylist pen is now going to run you another hundred bucks too. But it does work with a bunch of new Microsoft office features giving you better stylist drawing tools in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. While this is a very modest set of updates the Surface Pro is still hard to top as the all around best example. Of a high powered Windows 2-in-1, even though we still can't seem to convince them to throw the must have keyboard in the box for free.

