Microsoft's AI can filter out background noise from your conference call
Transcript
If you're on a call and you're joined in a meeting, and now somebody is starting to eat some chips, opening the chip bags, you can hear a lot of background noise and it's very hard to understand me very clearly.
Now with the power of AI, teams can remove that background noise and you can understand me very clearly
Up Next
Chrome: Tips and tricks to try now
1:57
Windows 10: Features to try now
1:53
How to take Mac screenshots
2:08
Google's Interpreter Mode translation software comes to phones
4:15
Zuckerberg announces Facebook News Tab for the US
4:00
MacOS Catalina: 5 best things
2:02
Apple Arcade exclusive preview: Shinsekai Into the Depths
3:38
Apple Arcade is changing video games for $5 a month
6:02
Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar