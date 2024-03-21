Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Are Here 3:57 Watch Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Are Here

Mar 21, 2024 Laptops

Speaker 1: Microsoft has two new surface Speaker 2: Devices, which it says are its first AI powered Surface PCs built exclusively Speaker 1: For business, the Speaker 2: Surface Speaker 1: Pro 10 and Surface Speaker 2: Laptop six. But before you get too excited, I'll repeat that. They're built Speaker 1: For business and more Speaker 2: Specifically, Speaker 1: Businesses that are keen to boost employee Speaker 2: Productivity Speaker 1: Using ai and even more specifically, Microsoft's Speaker 2: Copilot AI Speaker 1: Assistant. Speaker 2: You should feel free to Speaker 1: Take a drink whenever [00:00:30] I Speaker 2: Say Speaker 1: Ai, but let's begin with Speaker 2: The updated Surface Speaker 1: Pro 10. Microsoft's 13 inch Windows tablet Speaker 2: PC with Speaker 1: A 28 80 by 1920 pixel Sense flow touchscreen with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 hertz and a max brightness of 600 knits. Speaker 2: The big update here though Speaker 1: Is a new anti-reflective coating to make it easier Speaker 2: To use outdoors Speaker 1: Or under bright fluorescence in your office. Speaker 2: [00:01:00] There's Speaker 1: Also a new AI enhanced 1440 P Speaker 2: Ultra wide surface Speaker 1: Studio camera that Speaker 2: Supports Speaker 1: Windows Studio effects and has a 114 degree field Speaker 2: Of view. Speaker 1: Those effects include background, blur, and auto reframing, which will come in handy with such a wide camera. Speaker 2: The AI Speaker 1: Processing, whether that's Speaker 2: For Speaker 1: The camera or Speaker 2: Local copilot use, Speaker 1: Is going to be handled by the neural processing unit. That's part of the new Intel core Speaker 2: Ultra processors Speaker 1: [00:01:30] Microsoft Speaker 2: Used for this update. Speaker 1: The MPU helps Speaker 2: Accelerate AI tasks, but also helps with Speaker 1: Battery since it doesn't hit Speaker 2: Power as hard as the Speaker 1: CPU and GPU and Microsoft claims up to 19 hours of battery life On this, there's a new detachable Speaker 2: Keyboard that adds a copilot Speaker 1: Quick launch key. It's not included and neither is a surface slim pen, Speaker 2: But you'll Speaker 1: Probably want at least one of them, if not Speaker 2: Both. There are three Speaker 1: Other things to appeal to enterprise [00:02:00] and commercial users. An NFC reader Speaker 2: For use with security keys like a YubiKey Speaker 1: And Microsoft Speaker 2: Added Speaker 1: QR codes inside for repair instructions and icons that will tell you the number of screws and the driver you'll need to remove them. And lastly, Speaker 2: You'll be able to get a 5G Speaker 1: Wireless version. The new Surface Speaker 2: Laptop six Speaker 1: Available in 13.5 and 15 inch sizes Speaker 2: Get Speaker 1: Some of the same features Speaker 2: As the Surface Speaker 1: Pro 10, [00:02:30] like the Speaker 2: Simplified Speaker 1: Repairs and replaceable parts, Speaker 2: The copilot Speaker 1: Key on the keyboard, the anti-reflective screen, and the Intel core Speaker 2: Ultra processors. Speaker 1: But Microsoft Speaker 2: Use H Series Speaker 1: Versions for stronger performance, but it's still claiming up to 19 hours of Speaker 2: Battery life. There are Speaker 1: Two other differences. One, the studio camera drops to a 10 80 p resolution and there's no NFC, Speaker 2: But Speaker 1: You can get them with integrated Smart card readers. [00:03:00] Again, the copilot integration is nearly as big as the hardware updates here, letting you do everything from summarizing papers and crafting emails to changing system settings without needing to know where to find them in the settings. Microsoft also launched its adaptive accessories for commercial customers, improving accessibility for surface devices and other devices. Those include a new surface keyboard with bold key legends and brighter backlighting. The new Surface [00:03:30] Pro 10 and Laptop six are available to pre-order now and are expected to ship in April. But again, since these are business devices, pricing is going to be higher than they normally would be for consumer devices. The Surface Pro Nine starts around $1,100 and I would expect the same for the 10. So what do you think? Would you be interested in seeing consumer versions of these devices in the future? Let me know in the comments. Thanks for watching, and you'll see me when you see me.