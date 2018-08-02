Your video, "Microsoft Surface Go goes with you anywhere"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Microsoft Surface Go goes with you anywhere

The new smaller Surface is portable and less expensive, but be ready to pay for extras.
1:19 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Microsoft has a new surface tablet, the Surface Go. And this small tablet poses some big questions. Yes, it can handle most everyday tasks, even though it only has an Intel Pentium processor. But no, it's probably not going to be your all-day, everyday computer. Yes, it's a lot less expensive than the bigger Surface Pro. Starting at 399. But no, it's not gonna save you a ton of money in the long run. To get the most out of the Surface Go, you need the keyboard cover and stylus pen, which adds up to more than $200 extra. Despite not being the bargain service you might have hoped for, it's hard not to like this little two in one Windows hybrid The best parts of the Surface experience, the excellent kickstand, the best in class keyboard cover, the great stylus support are all here. Just in slightly miniaturized form. [MUSIC] Although I wish they had miniaturized the screen [UNKNOWN] as well. The 10 inch screen kind of gets lost in its thick border. Still as much as I like the Surface Go, the fact that the must have keyboard adds a 25% premium to the price burns me. For basic PC to toss in your bag for entertainment, social media, or light productivity, if they threw the keyboard cover in with it, I'd be all in.

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Unboxing the Microsoft Surface Go
Unboxing the Microsoft Surface Go
3:05
The latest Surface 2-in-1 packs a lot into a small package.
Play video
Video: Asus' cheap Tuf Gaming FX504 laptop is just enough
Asus' cheap Tuf Gaming FX504 laptop is just enough
1:18
A durable keyboard and decent gaming specs will get through a battle royale, but there are better entry-level options.
Play video
Video: Apple promises to fix MacBook Pro CPU throttling bug
Apple promises to fix MacBook Pro CPU throttling bug
2:35
After seeing new MacBook Pro laptops struggle with some high-end tasks, Apple has identified a software bug and published a fix.
Play video
Video: The Asus Scar II has a great screen for gaming, but the design is a yawn
The Asus Scar II has a great screen for gaming, but the design is a yawn
1:49
It's a hefty investment, but has a great CPU/GPU combo, thin display bezel and lots of storage.
Play video
Video: Almost everything inside the new MacBook Pro is new and improved
Almost everything inside the new MacBook Pro is new and improved
4:44
But even with new CPU, RAM and storage options, a True Tone display and a quieter keyboard, it still looks just like the last model.
Play video
Video: Unboxing Apple's insanely high-end new MacBook Pro
Unboxing Apple's insanely high-end new MacBook Pro
2:42
Here's what's inside when you open up the latest MacBook.
Play video
Video: Apple's new six-core Core i9 MacBook Pro
Apple's new six-core Core i9 MacBook Pro
2:49
With new CPU, RAM and storage options, plus a True Tone display and a quieter keyboard, there's a lot different about these familiar-looking...
Play video
Video: The Surface Go shrinks Microsoft's iconic tablet
The Surface Go shrinks Microsoft's iconic tablet
1:32
Smaller and less expensive, this new Surface tablet takes aim at Chromebooks and budget laptops.
Play video