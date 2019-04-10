Tech Today

Microsoft says FCC broadband maps are off, Uber launches voucher program

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Microsoft thinks the FCC is vastly undercounting the number of Americans who still don't have access to high-speed internet. The tech giant recently published a post saying it found 162 million people aren't accessing the internet at broadband speeds. A far Cry from the 25 million Americans the FCC estimates don't have access. [MUSIC]. Uber has launched a new vouchers program that will let companies pay for bulk ride sharing trips for their customers. It lets businesses select specific locations and times for a given promotion. As well as limiting pickup and drop off locations. They can also said fair maximum. The voucher program rolls out now in most of Ubers markets. And finally, Mozilla is testing a plan to cut off crypto currency mining and finger printing software that uses your computer to help mine crypto currency for someone else. The features have made their way into the nightly and beta versions of Mozilla's open-source browser. It should show up in the official versions of Firefox in the near future. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryFCCFirefoxMicrosoftMozilla

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

The Library of Congress is putting our historical treasures online

3:14

What Facebook and Google say they’re doing to combat hate speech online

13:29

Google delivery drones get go-ahead in Australia

1:26

Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't stop data collection

2:15

Apple, Qualcomm go head-to-head -- with billions at stake

3:14

The UK may make tech companies clean up social media's cesspools

2:18

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods 2 have a new rival... from Apple

7:00

Toyota's Cue 3 basketball robot is a 3-point shooting machine (literally)

5:04

We tested Verizon's new 5G network

8:24

Each of these floating cities could someday house up to 10,000 people

3:05

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

Moto G7 review: A budget phone doesn't get better than this

7:25

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This library puts tech in the hands of its patrons

2:18

Onewheel Pint: Small hoverboard upgrade with big potential

2:07

How GE torture tests its appliances

4:57

Vizio's $500 Atmos sound bar is the one to buy

1:50

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

Lego's weirdest new robots are heading to schools

1:36

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Galaxy S10 settings to change right now

2:37

How to watch TV online for free

1:34

8 essential Instant Pot tips

2:11

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33