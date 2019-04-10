Microsoft says FCC broadband maps are off, Uber launches voucher program
Microsoft thinks the FCC is vastly undercounting the number of Americans who still don't have access to high-speed internet.
The tech giant recently published a post saying it found 162 million people aren't accessing the internet at broadband speeds.
A far Cry from the 25 million Americans the FCC estimates don't have access.
Uber has launched a new vouchers program that will let companies pay for bulk ride sharing trips for their customers.
It lets businesses select specific locations and times for a given promotion.
As well as limiting pickup and drop off locations.
They can also said fair maximum.
The voucher program rolls out now in most of Ubers markets.
And finally, Mozilla is testing a plan to cut off crypto currency mining and finger printing software that uses your computer to help mine crypto currency for someone else.
The features have made their way into the nightly and beta versions of Mozilla's open-source browser.
It should show up in the official versions of Firefox in the near future.
