Microsoft Introduces New AI-Backed Edge Browser

Speaker 1: I want to introduce you to your AI powered co-pilot in Edge. We've just updated Edge with a new, uh, look and feel and new AI capabilities. As you can see here, it's sleeker, it's lighter, and you're gonna notice now that we've integrated Bing in a really cool new way. Let me show you here. I am on the Gap website. I'm browsing on in my new Edge browser, and I wanna read, uh, gap's quarterly report so [00:00:30] I can navigate down to their earnings. Click on q3 and up comes the 15 page, uh, gap pdf. It's pretty long. I won't have time to read all that. What I would love is a, a summary of the key points. I wanna show you how. Now with the power of Bing's AI capabilities within Edge, we can help with one click. I can open up the sidebar, and now as you can see at the top of the window, we have two features. Speaker 1: We have chat and compose. Let me show you how Chat works. I can use [00:01:00] Chat and Edge to simply ask it to give me the key takeaways of the page I'm on. So I'll just say key takeaways from the page and Bing in AI can now read that PDF and look how great it comes up with the summary of the key points here, their earnings, the fact that it's gonna reaffirm full year guidance. Very, very cool. A massive time savings. But now I wanna compare this with say, Lululemon who also has their third quarter earnings. Ben can now call out to the web, pull information from [00:01:30] outside of this page, bring it into Edge, compare it with the information that's on this page, all with an edge. And I asked to do it in a table and look how amazing this is. Just like that in one table, I can get an answer to this question. Speaker 1: Think about how much time that would've taken otherwise, let me try, if we can take it one step further. A top use case we've learned from our friends at OpenAI is that developers are really being more productive with chat G p T. So here we're on a Stack Overflow website discussion board [00:02:00] to learn a little bit about programming. And in this case, I'm researching tips on how to par a JSON file. As we read through, we find this great little code snippet, uh, and I'm like, oh, it's fantastic, except it's in Python and we need it in rest. All we need to do is highlight that text, have it automatically co you know, copied over into the edge sidebar. And now, uh, inside of Edge says, what do you wanna do? And we'll say, Hey, rewrite this code in Rust. And with that simple command, Bing can go and take [00:02:30] that code and rewrite that automatically in the new programming language. This is amazing. GitHub co-pilot has been a huge boost in developer productivity. Imagine what the co-pilot can do for people everywhere on any page. One final thing to show you, not only can you better consume information, but you can better create after our big announcement. I'm gonna wanna write a LinkedIn post, let's say. So I'll just click create on the Post and Up comes Speaker 2: With a creation dialogue in [00:03:00] LinkedIn, but now I can open up the Bing sidebar and you can see here I now will go to Compose and I'll just give it a prompt. I'll say, Hey, introducing the new AI powered Bing and Edge. Let's make that enthusiastic and generate a draft. And just like I need help with the enthusiasm. And just like that, you get a little draft and I can edit it. And then with one click, it copies right over into my post dialogue. I can add some hashtags to get it, some, some juice. And just like that, I've created a post. So [00:03:30] all of these amazing new capabilities and what we think is a revolutionary new experience, world class search, the ability to actually get answers to your questions made easy with integrated chat and the ability to generate content when you need it to spark your imagination, brought to you not only when you're searching, but everywhere on the web courtesy of the New Edge browser with your co-pilot for the web, we aspire to unlock that joy of discovery, that wonder of creation and that feeling [00:04:00] of empowerment and being able to harness the world's knowledge.

