Microsoft at E3, Net neutrality officially dead

Tech Today
Microsoft at E3, Net neutrality officially deadToday's major tech stories include Microsoft's announcement from E3, the end of net neutrality as we know it and poor working conditions at an Amazon factory in China.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] The annual video game industry trade show and promotional event known as E3 kicked off this weekend with a slew of announcements from Microsoft. Along with a new Halo title, the company unveiled around 50 and 20 exclusives, as well as dropping hints about a new XBox console. [MUSIC] The Federal Communication Commission's 2015 net neutrality rules are officially dead as of today as its new restoring Internet freedom order comes into play. In an editorial on CNET, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he supported a free and open Internet and that going forward the order will ensure the Internet is just such a platform. A report detailing poor working condition at a Chinese factory suggests that employees putting together Amazon Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers work over 100 hours of overtime every month in exchange for low pay at the facility. Amazon said in a statement that it last inspected the Foxconn Hengyeng factory in March and is putting together a directive plan of action. [MUSIC]