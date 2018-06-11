Your video, "Microsoft at E3, Net neutrality officially dead"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Microsoft at E3, Net neutrality officially dead

Today's major tech stories include Microsoft's announcement from E3, the end of net neutrality as we know it and poor working conditions at an Amazon factory in China.
1:09 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] The annual video game industry trade show and promotional event known as E3 kicked off this weekend with a slew of announcements from Microsoft. Along with a new Halo title, the company unveiled around 50 and 20 exclusives, as well as dropping hints about a new XBox console. [MUSIC] The Federal Communication Commission's 2015 net neutrality rules are officially dead as of today as its new restoring Internet freedom order comes into play. In an editorial on CNET, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he supported a free and open Internet and that going forward the order will ensure the Internet is just such a platform. A report detailing poor working condition at a Chinese factory suggests that employees putting together Amazon Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers work over 100 hours of overtime every month in exchange for low pay at the facility. Amazon said in a statement that it last inspected the Foxconn Hengyeng factory in March and is putting together a directive plan of action. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple of Google play stores. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks
Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks
1:07
Games, music and drones: These three gift ideas will be a sure win for Dad on his day.
Play video
Video: What you should know about 5G
What you should know about 5G
2:46
The next generation of mobile networks is coming sooner than you think. Here are the most important facts about the tech.
Play video
Video: Apple's WWDC event, Microsoft to buy Github
Apple's WWDC event, Microsoft to buy Github
1:13
This week's major tech headlines include all of the news from Apple's WWDC event, Microsoft's purchase of Github and Spotify's secret...
Play video
Video: Facebook bug changes 14 million users' settings, Amazon Fire TV Cube makes Alexa the remote
Facebook bug changes 14 million users' settings, Amazon Fire TV Cube makes Alexa the remote
1:22
Today's major tech stories include a mistake that has Facebook telling users to check old posts, an Amazon streaming box that blends...
Play video
Video: Sonos reveal Beam smartspeaker, Facebook to launch exclusive news shows
Sonos reveal Beam smartspeaker, Facebook to launch exclusive news shows
1:04
Today's major tech stories include Sonos' brand new Beam smartspeaker, Facebook's launching of exclusive news shows from select outlets...
Play video
Video: ZTE gets a lifeline to resurrect its business
ZTE gets a lifeline to resurrect its business
1:01
The embattled Chinese telco reportedly gets hit with a $1.7 billion fine, but a crippling US ban will be lifted.
Play video
Video: Highlights from Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote
Highlights from Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote
1:28
Today's major tech stories include all of the news and announcements from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote. Standouts...
Play video
Video: WWDC 2018: Best new iOS 12 features and more
WWDC 2018: Best new iOS 12 features and more
5:43
The best new features coming to your iPhone with iOS 12, Siri's new tricks, MacOS Mojave updates, and new Apple Watch features with...
Play video