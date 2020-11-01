Meet Wyze's best security camera yet

The Wyze Cam V3 only costs 20 bucks and we're reviewing it right now.
[MUSIC]
$20 is an incredible value for pretty much any security camera, but the Wyze Cam V3 delivers with easy setup, solid performance, a great app, and my favorite thing of all, two weeks of free video clips saved in the cloud in the Wyze app.
But this model isn't just replacing the last gen Wyze Cam, which was also a great camera.
It's improving upon it with a crisper live feed, and day and night vision mode, a wider field of view, a simplified two way audio interface that let's you press and immediately release the Speak button in order to talk continuously, rather than having to press and hold the button to talk.
And the coolest upgrade of all, the Wyze Cam now has a weatherproof housing.
Yes, this is still a power adapter tethered device, just like the previous Wyze Cam, but this model can go inside or outside, pretty much wherever you want, as long as you're within decent range of your Wi-F network and near an outlet.
This model also adds an 80 decibels siren into the mix.
80 decibels isn't enough for you to need to cover your ears, but it is loud enough to startle an unwanted visitor.
Otherwise, the new wise can work similarly to the last one.
It has HD live streaming, sends alerts to your phone when motion is detected, and saves 12-second clips in the Events tab in the app.
If you don't want to go the cloud storage route, Wyze makes that easy to with a built in Micro SD card slot for local storage.
You do have to buy a Micro SD card separately though, if you don't already have one.
And keep in mind, that this Wyze Cam only supports up to a 32 gigabyte card.
The Wyze Cam V3 is a simple, easy to use camera that supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, as well as Wyze's new optional Cam Plus subscription plans starting at 2$ per month, which records and saves longer video clips and adds person alerts.
Fortunately, I don't think you need Cam Plus to get a ton of use out of this camera.
And for 20 bucks, you really can't beat its value, which is why we've given this easy to recommend camera, a CNET Editors' Choice Award.
