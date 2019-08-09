Make carpooling with kids convenient

[MUSIC]
Carpooling with other families just makes sense, but coordinating carpools should not be stressful.
Here are some easy ways to streamline the pick-ups and drop-offs.
Carpool Kids is a free app download that gives you basic carpool services, invite your friends and schedule one-time carpools, or set up a recurring schedule.
The apple send you notifications or e-mails to remind you of your duties.
The free gokid app offers all of those basic scheduling services plus a few more like route optimization.
Plug in all the carpool and pick up and drop off locations and times and it will figure out the best route to save you time.
Figure8 is another free app from the people who created care.com You can schedule regular carpools, but to get the most out of this service, and encourages whole groups to sign up.
For example, if your kids soccer team joins, you can send out a message to all of the families that your child needs a ride on a specific day.
The app also features real time updates to let you know when your child is picked up and dropped off safely.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
