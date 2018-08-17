Maingear's F131 is crazy impressive

CNET First Look
Maingear's F131 is crazy impressiveCheck out Maingear's latest water-cooled PC innovation. The F131 features a custom-built APEX cooling block that was engineered by Maingear in collaboration with Bitspower. It is one of the most impressive accomplishments we've ever seen in the world...
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] Now, there is no shortage of boutique gaming PC makers these days, we all know this. So it's really tough to find something truly unique. Now, back at CS2018, I met with a company called Maingear And they showed me their brand new F131 system, which if you catch it form the side, it looks like just any other ordinary PC tower. But when you turn it around Ok, now, if I seem a little excited, it's because inside this thing is something I've never seen before because Main gear with the help of a company called Bitspower, invented it. Okay it's called the Apex Integrated Cooling System and together with this custom design F131 chassis, represents, I'm not joking, the most impressive piece of PC gaming engineering tech that, I've kinda frankly ever seen. There's a lot going on inside. Now, the Apex is a fully machined acrylic block that was engineering specifically to fit inside this actual chassis. The coolant flows from the inside of the reservoir. Cools the CPU, then the GPU in what's called a loop system, because the liquid is constantly travelling through this circular thing. That's why it's called a loop. Get up in there nice and close, and check out all that close-quarter piping. I mean, this machine is using every last cubic inch to ensure that there's barely any wasted space inside. Now look, main gear sent us this machine sparing very few expenses. There's a 1080TI in there being water cooled. And there is plenty of shiny chrome fittings and acrylic tubing throughout. It is rocking 32 gigabites of RAM and it even has one of those brand new NVMe SSD drives as well. Now this is not for the casual PC gamer at all, I repeat Not for everyone, but the machine I'm holding right here is roughly $6 thousand dollars. And it goes up from there. This machine has only one graphics card but there's actually room for two of these if you want to do so. Maingear also has an automotive painter in house that used to paint cars and now paints PC cases. You can choose whatever kind of pain you want I chose this powder blue one because it's really sexy. Now also because of the loop system that is going on here with all these pipes the GPU is modular so main gear can upgrade your card down the load which is actually appealing because on video I just announced all those 11 series cars. So, obviously, I'm going to play a lot of games on this thing. I'm gonna see how well it does with 4K stuff. I needed to share it with you because it is a damn engineering achievement that absolutely has to be seen to be believed. Look at this thing. It's from the damn future. Thanks so much for watching. I hope to see you again very soon. [MUSIC]