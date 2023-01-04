LG's Wireless OLED TV is 97 Inches of Tech Power 4:58 Watch Now

Jan 4, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: Hey guys, the TV that you're looking at is 97 inches and yeah, it looks really beautiful, but that's not the coolest part. This is an OED TV brand new that or LG is announcing. It's the M series and it's wireless. So this TV's actually connected via wireless signal to a box that has all the inputs that you need for a game console, Roku or whatever. You plug your stuff into that box across the room up to 30 feet away, and it sends a signal to [00:00:30] the television wirelessly. So there is still a wire. You got the power cord on the back of the tv. It's artfully hidden on this, uh, crazy little stand they have here. But that's it. That's all you need to plug in. You don't need to plug in any devices to the back of this tv. It all connects to the box. Speaker 1: So let me just show you this box real quick. This thing is, is pretty hefty, bigger than any router. Um, so it's got the connections on the back. It's got a little kind of antenna you can aim here. You turn it, it doesn't stick up. It's not one of those, you know, kind of wifi router [00:01:00] antennas, but very slick uh, design, very hefty box. Um, I'm sure there's a lot of processing going on in here. LG says that the wireless signal is perfectly safe. It's very similar to what they use on routers, um, wifi six, uh, stuff like that. So I mean, sure maybe if you're hyper cognant of that, you might wanna make sure that it's not aiming through your head or whatever. But long story short, it's gonna be the same kind of wireless signal that they use all around the house today for wifi and the image quality, you can see I'm looking at it right now. Speaker 1: It looks just exactly like a Blu-ray [00:01:30] or a streaming that you'd expect. Really high quality video. So this M three series is available in 77 83 and this massive 97 inch size. Now you might be asking the price, when can I get one? We don't know. We don't know how much it's gonna cost for reference. LG currently sells a 97 inch ole TV for about 25 grand. They won't tell me exactly what the step up delta price is gonna be to make that TV wireless, but you know, expect it to be a lot. Of course the smaller sizes will cost significantly less. [00:02:00] And the idea is if you're the kind of person that wants a high-end tv, hide the wires, put it around the room, maybe have an open concept floor plan that looks really nice. LG also sells a different variety of stand that almost looks like an easel. Speaker 1: It's got three legs on it. So again, very cool, designed to have it be super clean. So that's a quick look at lgs, brand new M three wireless OLED tv. Now let's take a look at some of their other new TVs for 2023. So now we're back on planet Earth here with some actual TVs that you might be able to afford. This is the LG G three. [00:02:30] It's their brand new, uh, gallery series model for 2023. They say the biggest improvement is brightness. So this TV has up to 70% brighter picture on the 55, 65 and 77 inches than the current model. So you should really get some real extra pop on the image. I'm looking at it now. It does look brighter. It's hard to tell cause it's not next to another television, but you know, OED TVs have to compete in the brightness wars against Q L E D, even new QD OED TVs the other manufacturers are putting out. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] So that extra brightness may help this TV that already has amazing picture quality by the way, look even better now, 70% brightness equates to about 1800 knits, which if that's true, uh, we haven't measured it yet, um, would be a substantial improvement in brightness and almost as bright as some of the brightest mini L e D TVs out there. Now, moving beyond picture quality, LG did up the smart TV chops this year. Now, uh, the new smart TV menu, I'm not a huge fan of it, but uh, they did improve it a little bit and they made it a little bit easier to get around the menu. They added some new [00:03:30] smart cards for sports and gaming and things like that and all told, tried to make the smart TV system a little easier to use in the past. So looking forward to checking that out. Speaker 1: And LG also makes an eight K ole tv. This is the Z three series. Now these are really expensive. AK resolution isn't anything that I recommend most people buy, but LG says it is a little bit brighter than the previous eight K oed. 30 to 40% brighter. This is an 88 inch size. Also comes in a 77 inch size. They haven't announced pricing yet, but it's gonna be really expensive. So LG also announced a new version of the C series. That was [00:04:00] my favorite TV for 2022. This is the C3 new for 2023 available in the same range of sizes. Now, LG says the C3 is gonna look largely the same, although it will look a little bit brighter, but when we go to measure it, they say don't expect the peak brightness to measure it that much different from the c2. Again, I expect excellent picture quality out of this TV and probably a really good price, especially compared to the models that we just looked at. Speaker 1: The C3 is gonna be available in the same range of sizes as before. They haven't announced pricing yet, but expected to be relatively affordable, especially compared [00:04:30] to the Z three, the G three and the M three that we just looked at. Now this is a 65 inch size and next to me there's also a 48 inch size. So again, there's gonna be a nice variety of sizes here that's not gonna be available on the other TVs which are predominantly larger. So that's a look at LGS new 2023 OLED TVs from wireless down to the mainstream c3. If you want more information, be sure to check out CNET and like and subscribe.