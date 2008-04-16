Your video, "LG Flare "
The LG Flare is a basic no-frills phone from Virgin Mobile for a very affordable price.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:02 >> I'm Nicole Lee, Associate editor for CNET.com and this is the new LG Flare LX175 from Virgin Mobile. It is one of Virgin Mobile's latest entry-level basic phones. As you can see, is a very simple flip phone. On the front you get a one-inch external display. Its colored, which is good for seeing caller ID. Open it up and you get a very simple, very down to basics user interface. You have a nice colorful screen on top here. And on the bottom, you get a dedicated speakerphone key, dedicated web browser key, as well as the regular keypad. On the sides is you get a charger jack and on the other side is the volume rocker and a dedicated voice dialing button. So even though it is a basic phone, there are some pretty good features that sort of elevate it above just basic status. There's Bluetooth here, there's also voice dialing, and a speakerphone, which you don't usually get in like really, really basic phones. The other good thing is it's really affordable. It's available for only $29.99 with no contract required. My name is Nicole Lee, this has been the LG Flare. ^M00:01:09 [ Music ]

