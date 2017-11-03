Lenovo's Yoga 920 is the benchmark for premium 2-in-1s

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Lenovo's Yoga 920 is the benchmark for premium 2-in-1sThanks to a handful of improvements and an eighth-gen Intel processor, this two-in-one is a category standout.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Lenovo's Yoga 910 was an excellent two in one, but it also had some issues. All of which the PC maker has addressed with its successor the Yoga 920. [MUSIC] It looks nearly the same as the older model with its unique watch band hinge that can hold the whole metal body in a variety of Positions and goes fully back into a tablet. It still has thin bezels around it's 13.9 inch display but the webcam has been moved back to the top of the screen so it would no longer shots up your nose. And regardless of if you get it with a 4K or full HD display It will be pen enabled, supporting 4,096 levels of sensitivity with the company's active pen too. Other tweaks include a full sized right Shift key replacing the frustratingly small one on the 910. And it's two USB PC ports on now [UNKNOWN] three. [MUSIC] Prices start around $1,300 for the full HD configuration we tested and that includes a new 8th gen. Intel Core i-Series Processor that really does show performance improvements of the last gen. And battery life is pretty great too, getting just shy of 13 hours of streaming video Between the new processor and all the little improvements. This premium two in one is a stand out in the category. [MUSIC]