Lenovo's Legion Y530 is a classy entry-level gaming laptop

Lenovo's Legion Y530 is a classy entry-level gaming laptopThis redesign of the PC maker's sub-$1,000 gamer is slimmer and lighter for travel, but easier for desktop use, too.
Transcript
[MUSIC] As entry level gaming laptops go Lenovo's Legion Y530 is actually pretty sweet. Starting at just less than $800 the Y 530 is built around NVIDIA's GTX 1050 or 1050 ti graphics which is pretty standard fare at this price and is enough to play demanding games at medium to high setting. That's what we've seen from competing laptops too as its battery life at around 7 hours of video streaming. So what really sets this apart is the design. Lenovo shifted the display hinge forward which allowed for better cooling with rear inside air vents. It also gave Lenovo space to move power and the majority of its ports to the back, so you don't have a tangle of cords coming from the sides. and if you want to upgrade your memory or storage drives, you can easily get inside. The full HD display is the weakest part of the package with lackluster color and brightness but, we seen similar or worse from the competition at this price and Lenovo get's point for surrounding it with a thin bezel but also loses some points. For putting the webcam below the screen. There's some give and take with a few of the laptop's other features, too. Like the Y530's cushy backlit keyboard that feels good for long gaming sessions, but might not satisfy for long typing and it's paired with responsive, albiet small trackpad with discrete clicky mouse buttons. You're going to have compromises at this price, but thanks to the design and performance, the Legion Y530 should earn a spot on your short list. [MUSIC]