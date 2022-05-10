Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptops Combine Great Power With Simple, Slim Designs

May 10 2022 Laptops

Speaker 1: You want new gaming laptops? Lenovo has new gaming laptops, both in different styles and with different processor choices. I'm gonna tell you the difference. Speaker 1: Lenovo is back with new gaming laptops in its Legion line. These are all part of the Allegion seven line, but from there, it goes in a bunch of different directions. They basically cut them up into almost quadrants. You've got the Legion seven, you've got the Legion seven slim, and [00:00:30] then each one of those has a regular seven version and a seven I version, as you might expect, the I version means Intel. So the seven I is the Intel version while the regular seven is the AMD version. Why they don't call the AMD version of the seven a I don't know. Now let's start with, what's the same about both of these lines. They're both 16 inch laptops that have 25, 60 by 1600 resolution screens. That's better than full HD, 1920 by 10 80. Not quite 4k. Not that I think you need 4k [00:01:00] for gaming, even in a 16 inch laptop. Speaker 1: They also both have very big batteries. 99.9 wat hour batteries. Why is that? Because 100 is the limit of what you can take on a plane. So they get these down to 99, so you can actually fly with them. And that's why, at least for now, you're never gonna see a laptop battery, uh, with a higher rating than 99.99 wat hours. Now, if you go with the Intel side of this, you're gonna be pairing an Intel CPU and an Nvidia GPU. In the slim version, you can get a 12 generation Intel Cori, [00:01:30] five co seven co nine, pretty standard stuff. If you go to the non slim version, the bigger laptop, then you can get a 12 gen qu nine HX version. That's pretty much the top of the line for gaming laptops right now. And you pair that on the graphic side with an Nvidia card again, in the slim version, you get up to a 30, 70 perfectly fine, very nice laptop GPU. Speaker 1: If you go non slim, they can get all the way up to the Invidia. RTX 30, 80 DTI on the AMD side. It's the same on the slim [00:02:00] or the regular you top out at a radiant 6,900 HX graphics card. You can go 68, 50 M on the thicker version, and you can go 6,800 S on these slim version. Again, we're really thin slicing the differences between these, uh, GPUs and CPUs. And of course, I've always liked the Legion laptops because they don't look particularly gaming laptop. Like they don't have big alien heads on them or crazy, uh, designs and colors. They're actually fairly sedate. They did want to make sure [00:02:30] that you knew this was indeed a gaming laptop. If you play one of these, they do have a bunch of lights on them. The nons slim version actually has these running lights that go under the, uh, body of the laptop. Speaker 1: You kind of see 'em peeking out. It's got a light up logo on the back of the lid on the slim version. There are some lights, but you don't have all those extra lights. When I talk about the Legion, slim seven versus Legion seven, and I talk about lighter and heavy or thicker and thinner. Uh, remember we're still talking about a gaming laptop here. So the seven slim version is still around four and a half pounds hefty [00:03:00] for a laptop. And the regular version is five and a half pounds, which again, pretty happy for a laptop, but neither one of these are the kind of thing you're gonna wanna throw in your bag and carry around on the subway every day. One thing I know gamers are shopping for these days when looking for gaming laptop is a higher refresh rate on the screen. You really can't get away with a, a 60 Hertz screen on a gaming laptop anymore. Speaker 1: Uh, these guys have a couple of different screen options, all the same resolution, but you can get either a 1 65 Hertz or a two 40 Hertz screen. You can even on the slim [00:03:30] version, get an L E D screen, which is nice. So of course we've got four models in the quadrant. They've all got different prices, different release dates. As a reminder, those four quadrants are the Legion seven and the Legion seven slim, both in the I, the Intel and the non I AMD versions. So to break it down for you, this is when they're gonna show up, and this is how much they're gonna cost the highest end model, the Legion seven, I, that is gonna start at 24 49. And that is available in may of 2022, the [00:04:00] AMD version, the regular Legion seven. That's gonna start at 2059, but you're not gonna see that until June of this year on the Slimer side, the slim Intel version, uh, $1,500 in change. Speaker 1: Again, coming in may the AMD version, maybe about 50 bucks cheaper to start with coming in June. And of course all the different options you choose in terms of, uh, GPU and the type of display, and obviously Ram and memory, that's gonna drive the price up or down. These are just starting prices, but I do like seeing you have options [00:04:30] for Intel and non-Intel for Invidia for AMD. And I always go back to that. Legion line is one of my favorite mainstream gaming laptop lines because they look good. Even the bigger ones are not really all that thick and heavy. They don't have a lot of gamer like adornments. You can really pass 'em off as a regular laptop. And I think that's what a lot of people are looking for in a gaming laptop. Something they can invest in as a gaming laptop, but they can also use in a non embarrassing way as their regular, everyday productivity or creativity laptop. If you wanna find out more about these new [00:05:00] Lenovo Legion gaming laptops, you can check out the links in the description below.